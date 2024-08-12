Tyrese Haliburton Has Elon Musk and NBA Fans in Stitches Over Hilarious Reaction to Winning Olympic Gold With Team USA

Tyrese Haliburton’s Olympic gold medal win with Team USA has hilarious reactions by several users on the internet and it also includes Elon Musk in the list. The basketball player trolled himself in the post holding a gold medal with the caption, “When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A gold.”

The Team USA guard played for 26 minutes overall and was benched for three games as his side claimed the podium finish at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024. However, he was quick enough to take a jab at himself with the hilarious caption.

Additionally, the post checked the vibe with several users commenting funny reactions in the comment section including Elon Musk. The Tesla Motors CEO simply responded with a laughing emoticon under his post.

Some of the other reactions included one saying, “Bro got an all-expenses paid trip to Paris to watch the Olympics and got a gold medal. W.”

Another commented, “Still a World Champion.”

One posted a picture of Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler with the Champions League trophy, “Your twin brother.” The Turkish star is regarded as the UCL champion despite having not played a single minute in the competition.

Another commented, “You did do something. You provided everyone with water.”

One more, “At least you have a sense of humor.”

Last but not least, “Take the MVP away from LeBron. This tweet is the MVP.”

Despite not playing much, he is still a gold medalist. Meanwhile, The USA team won its fifth consecutive gold medal winning 98-87 over host country France at Bercy Arena. It was also Haliburton's first gold medal at the Olympics.

It was also his first time at the Olympics coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance and All-NBA Third Team selection with the Indiana Pacers. However, fans believe that the upcoming Summer Games in Los Angeles, which will be held in 2028, might be different for the player.

Meanwhile, the game between the USA and France was a rematch of the final held three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics. Less than 48 hours after surviving a touch-and-go semi-final against Serbia, the American side had a stunning victory to close the Olympics in style.

The team with the All-Star players in it went on to have a 14-point lead early in the third quarter after a back-and-forth opening half. Stephen Curry, at last, stepped forward to give them what they had come for, to win a 17th Olympic gold medal!

It was too much for France’s stunning NBA Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama, who had his best offensive game, and his teammates. Curry concluded with eight three-pointers leading the side with 24 points. On the other hand, Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and Kevin Durant contributed with 15 apiece.

LeBron James, the final MVP, scored 14 with six rebounds, 10 assists, a steal, and a block. He had also registered a triple-double in a nail-biting game against Serbia as the 39-year-old proved that age is just a number for him.

