Tyrese Haliburton Joins Girlfriend Jade Jones at Pacers Home Arena for Caitlin Clark -Angel Reese Clash

The Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton made a special appearance at the Fever home arena to show his support for forward Caitlin Clark during the thrilling clash against the Chicago Sky.

Haliburton joined his girlfriend Jade Jones at Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena for the crucial match between Sky and Fever. The couple initially seemed a bit shy while waving at the camera.

However, the Pacers star’s presence was marred by Fever’s 71-70 victory over the Sky victory as Clark ignited the court with an impressive performance, scoring 11 points, making six assists, and grabbing eight rebounds.

The rivalry between Clark and Sky forward Angel Reese got most of the eyeballs rolling around them as fans eagerly anticipated their first face-off in the WNBA following their college basketball clashes.

Despite Reese's underwhelming performance, scoring 8 points and one assist, the intense matchup kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Also Read: WATCH: Joel Embiid Joins UEFA Champions League Final Host Panel as Real Madrid Wins 15th Title

Cailtin Clark lauded Tyrese Haliburton during Pacers NBA Playoffs run

Indiana Pacers' standout Tyrese Haliburton received a heartwarming gesture from Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark during his team's impressive run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite being caught up in the playoff frenzy, Caitlin Clark spoke highly of Haliburton during a recent shootaround, acknowledging his support and welcoming gesture when she first arrived in Indianapolis.

While sending her praise to Hali, Clark said, “I haven't really talked to him too much, obviously he's pretty busy with what he's doing right now.”

“It's been fun to watch him and I'm obviously happy for the Pacers. I know he's a huge supporter of this team and organization and he was even before I showed up. He really supports women's basketball and that's something that's really cool too," the Iowa star added.

