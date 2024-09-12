Tyrese Haliburton Responds to Stephon Marbury’s Claim That Suns Could Use Him: 'Phoenix Need Me’

Stephon Marbury, an NBA legend, believes the Phoenix Suns should bring in a scoring point guard to elevate their game, according to Brandon Robinson. The player he suggested was Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

“They need a scoring point guard, someone who can ignite the team and also score themselves. Like Tyrese Haliburton from the Indiana Pacers. He didn’t play much in the Olympics this year, but if he gets stronger, he’ll be unstoppable,” Marbury said.

The Suns' last standout point guard was Chris Paul, a brilliant playmaker who excelled at distributing the ball to multiple scorers on the floor, even though he wasn’t a high-volume scorer himself. Trading him for Bradley Beal, another scorer didn’t prove successful, as seen in the playoffs.

In response to Marbury’s comments, Haliburton addressed the idea of him joining the Suns, saying, “I’m not going anywhere... The Marbury comment is strange. Why does Phoenix need me? They’ve got Tyus Jones. I’m happy in Indy, and they’re fine in Phoenix,” reaffirming his commitment to the Indiana Pacers.

Marbury stated that the Suns need a scoring point guard to boost their performance, specifically noting Haliburton's potential impact. He praised Haliburton's scoring and playmaking skills, suggesting they could turn the Suns into a league powerhouse. However, Haliburton's strong focus on his current team indicates he isn't considering a trade or transfer.

Tyrese Haliburton is set to take on a major role this season as the Indiana Pacers star point guard. His impressive performance includes averaging 12.5 assists and 24.7 points per game, leading the league in assists and ranking among the top scorers.

Haliburton's significance increased with the team's recent success in the In-Season Tournament. He drew national attention by averaging 26.7 points and 13.3 assists, solidifying his reputation as an emerging star. As the Pacers aim for the playoffs, his consistent performance will be essential, especially with heightened defensive pressure and rising expectations from opponents.

Additionally, Haliburton's potential for All-NBA honors and a substantial contract bonus add to his responsibilities. He must balance his personal goals with the team's success, which he highlights as his main priority. As he continues to grow, Haliburton's leadership and performance will be crucial for the Pacers this season.

