Tyrese Haliburton Suffered Secret Injury at Paris Olympics, NBA Insider Reveals: ‘Team USA Didn’t Announce It’

Even though Team USA won gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics, there was controversy surrounding the team the entire time. Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton often found himself on the short end of the stick as head coach Steve Kerr faced a lot of criticism for his unconventional lineups.

Despite having a wealth of skilled players at their disposal, Haliburton only appeared on the court for three games, and even then, he was hardly used at all. Although it turned out that Haliburton was suffering from a minor leg injury during the Games, many people mistakenly thought that he was just the last player in Kerr's rotation.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN said that, “Tyrese Haliburton was slowed in the Olympics by a minor leg injury — Team USA didn't announce it, but he had an MRI, sources said — and was caught in a numbers game, but he still has a future with the program.”

After leading the Pacers to a record-breaking season (20.1 PPG, 10.9 APG, 3.9 RPG, 47.7 FG%), Haliburton was selected for the second time as an All-Star and made his first All-NBA team. Nevertheless, it wasn't entirely unexpected that he was Kerr's final substitute off the bench given the caliber of players on Team USA.

It is noteworthy, however, that a hamstring injury Haliburton sustained in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics caused his season with the Pacers to end early. After that injury, Haliburton was unable to play in any more games, and as a result, Indiana was swept.

Though it is unclear if this injury is the same as the one that ended Haliburton's season, Pacers supporters will likely be happy that the team took it safe with him during the Olympics, since it would have been the worst-case scenario for them to risk more damage.

But even without Haliburton, Team USA was able to largely outshine their rivals, and as a result, he was awarded a gold medal. And although he would likely have preferred to play more, this injury update helps put his infrequent on-court appearances in perspective. The Indiana Pacers will be hoping that this injury won’t be a factor for the star in the upcoming season with them in the NBA as they look to challenge for the title.

