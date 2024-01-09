Tyrese Haliburton suffers hamstring strain after awkward fall; How long does it take to recover from the injury?

During a game against the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers' star guard, Tyrese Haliburton, had a left hamstring strain. His teammates took him off the court when he slipped and felt severe pain that prevented him from continuing the game.

Haliburton's injury presents a major challenge for the Pacers, given his significant contribution to the team's performance in the current season.

The extent of his strain and the length of his recovery period remain undisclosed. For the time being, the Pacers will probably need to rely on other point guards to make up for his absence. This could potentially affect the team's scoring and playmaking capabilities.

Undeniably, Haliburton's injury has raised apprehension among Pacers fans regarding the team's future performance. The repercussions of his absence will come to light as more details about his injury are shared.

The time it takes to recover from a hamstring injury varies with the degree of the injury. Some rough estimates for recovery from various grades of hamstring injuries include:

- Mild to moderate (grade 1 or 2) injuries might heal within three to eight weeks with consistent home therapy.

- More significant injuries might require the players to rest between 2 and 6 weeks before returning to the sport. Tendon-type injuries might take 6-12 weeks to heal, and starting running or sprinting too early might risk re-injury. A fully torn hamstring might even take several months to heal.

Advertisement

- Grade 1 injuries usually heal within 2-5 days, whereas recovery from grade 2 or 3 injuries might extend up to a few weeks or a month.

ALSO READ: Draymond Green reveals Adam Silver talked him out of retirement: Why did the Warriors star want to call it quits?

The Pacers' resilient triumph over the Celtics

The Indiana Pacers squared off against the Boston Celtics for the second consecutive time on Monday evening, looking for redemption following a convincing defeat on Saturday at the hands of the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum was notably absent due to ankle injury management, providing the Pacers with an encouraging start.

Despite the Celtics' perfect record without Tatum this season, the Pacers seized the opportunity and fought hard. In the remaining 3.2 seconds with the game's result uncertain, Brown attempted a jumper and missed, earning a defensive foul call against Hield.

In an eventful turn, the Pacers challenged the ruling, which proved successful as referees determined Hield's move to be a clean block.

With barely three seconds left, the Pacers passed the ball to Mathurin. He executed a swift turn and three-pointer attempt before Porzingis fouled him.

Mathurin then stepped to the free-throw line with 0.6 seconds left for three shots. He successfully scored the first two but missed the third.

After Boston called a timeout with just 0.3 seconds remaining, they missed a final attempt for a tip-in.

In the end, the Pacers triumphed over the Celtics with a narrow 133-131 victory. Despite their star player's injury, they tenaciously outscored Boston 74-63 in the second half.

This victory was not only a significant comeback but also a testament to the team's resilience.

ALSO READ: How many NBA players have numbers retired by multiple teams and who has the most retired jerseys?