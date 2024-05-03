Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Patrick Beverley With Damian Lillard Quote After Bucks Star Throws Ball at Pacers Fan

We all know that no player in the NBA wants to get knocked out in the first round of playoffs and Patrick Beverley is no different. However, the Milwaukee Guards defender got involved with the Indiana Pacers fans and made the exited look very ugly.

A female Pacers fan was struck in the head by Beverley during the last moments of the Bucks' series-deciding 120-98 loss in Game 6. The incident was captured on camera by TNT. Then he angrily threw the ball back at him after demanding it from another fan. As Beverley's teammates, coaches, and security handled the situation, he continued to have a go at the Pacers fans standing behind him.

Rough Night For the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks came into the game on the back of a dominating win in game 5 against the Pacers. The Bucks knew that they were going to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for this game, but they had the services of Damian Lillard for this game. However, Dame's inclusion in the lineup didn't make much of a difference as the Bucks never looked like challenging the Pacers on their home court.

The Bucks tried initially but they soon lost track of the rampaging Pacers and by the time the game reached fourth quarter, the game was all but over and so was the dream of another title for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Pat Beverley

After the win, Tyrese Haliburton took to X (Formerly Twitter) to troll Patrick Beverley. Haliburton took some time to react on X to a video of Beverley outlining his defensive strategy for the All-Star before the series, following Indiana's 120-98 victory in Game 6.

Haliburton used quotation marks around his post because he was quoting Bucks player Damian Lillard's post from January 2023. Lillard also referred to Beverley as a "con man" while he played for the Portland Trail Blazers. The defensive-minded guard was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers at the time.

