Tyrese Haliburton’s Quirky Reaction to Olympic Gold Medal Win Leaves Fans in Stitches: ‘Tweet Is the MVP’

Tyrese Haliburton is now an Olympic gold medalist, though he acknowledges that he didn’t have to contribute much at the 2024 Paris Olympics to earn it. After the medal ceremony, Haliburton humorously poked fun at his role on Team USA in Paris, saying, "When you didn’t do anything on the group project and still get an A."

Recognizing that someone would eventually turn this into a meme, Haliburton cleverly shared it himself. Despite playing a limited role for Team USA during the Olympics, Haliburton didn’t make a big deal about it. Instead, he enthusiastically supported his teammates from the bench. While some people mocked him for it, I commend him for setting his ego aside and doing what needed to be done.

At the Olympics, Haliburton averaged only 2.7 points, 0.7 assists, and 0.3 steals per game. He didn’t play in the semifinal or the final and participated in just three of Team USA's six games in the tournament.

Steve Kerr, Team USA's head coach, gradually reduced Haliburton's playing time during the exhibition games. Haliburton logged 20 minutes in the first game against Canada but did not see any court time in the final game against Germany.

Although Haliburton had limited minutes in Paris, his opportunity will likely come in Los Angeles in 2028. By then, the two-time All-Star will be 28 years old, and fans anticipate that he will take on a leading role as one of Team USA's primary guards.

In the 2023-24 season, Haliburton averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game for the Indiana Pacers. He should be at the height of his abilities by 2028, and the experience gained in Paris, along with learning from players like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, should be invaluable.

For now, however, Haliburton is focused on another strong season with the Pacers. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024 and aim to advance even further in 2025. Despite the Pacers' impressive playoff run, some viewed it as a stroke of luck, given that both the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks, their first and second-round opponents, were dealing with injuries. Haliburton is determined to prove that their success was no fluke, and it will be interesting to see how far he can lead the team this time around.

