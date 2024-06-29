Tyrese Maxey Hilariously Calls Out Immanuel Quickley for Chick Fil A After He Signed a Massive Contract

There's nothing better than witnessing former Kentucky players remain close to one another even after they leave for the NBA. Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley, two former Wildcats, are examples of that. Quickley has recently agreed to a contract with the Toronto Raptors that will pay him $175 million throughout five more seasons.

What did Maxey post?

After signing this deal with the Raptors, on the tweet by Adrian Wojnarowski, Maxey responded, "Ummm sirrrr.... Rememer back in school when I paid for you Chick Fil A."

Maxey appears to be trying to get paid back for that Chick-fil-A meal from years ago when they were both playing for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Great start to life for both players in the NBA

These two former Wildcats are having a fantastic NBA career so far. Maxey led the 76ers with an average of 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game in the previous campaign. Maxey had the 11th-best average in the league with 25.9 points per game. Between the Knicks and the Raptors in the previous season, Quickley averaged 17 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

In the 2023–24 NBA season, both former Wildcats had fantastic seasons and are expected to be future stars in the sport. For the foreseeable future, these two players will be among the best in the NBA because they have a ton of excellent basketball left in them. After signing his huge contract with the Raptors, Quickley might treat Maxey to a nice dinner. We haven't heard back from him on Twitter regarding the Chick-fil-A.

