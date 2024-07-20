Tyrese Maxey Reacts as Former 76ers Buddy Hield Picks Stephen Curry Over Him in Best Shooting Teammate Debate

Recently, Buddy Hield caused a stir when he said in an interview, “For the first time in my life I'm not the best shooter on my team” further adding “I’m excited to play with Steph”. Though his remarks regarding Tyrese Maxey attracted the most attention, he also praised his old teammate.

Tyrese Maxey, who briefly shared the court with Hield on the Philadelphia 76ers, was not amused by Hield's evaluation. Known for his competitive nature, Maxey responded to Hield's assertion on X (previously Twitter) with a straightforward and forceful "EHHHHHHHHHH."

Although the two players' performances with the Sixers have been contrasted, the data provide a more nuanced picture.



Also Read: LeBron James and Stephen Curry Teaming Up Won’t Make Warriors Superteam Claims Former NBA Champion

The shooting stats: Maxey vs. Hield

Buddy Hield, renowned for his accuracy, shot 38.9% from outside the arc during his time with the Sixers, which is somewhat better than average. In his 24 games over that period, Tyrese Maxey, who played a more significant role as a starter, shot 36.1% from three. Maxey's overall impact on the game and his status as Joel Embiid's primary scoring option were noteworthy, even though Hield's statistics were only slightly better.

It will be interesting to see how both players perform after offering their talents to different teams. Hield is moving to play with Curry on the Warriors, and the two-time MVP's ability to create open shots might be beneficial. Maxey is a great player in his own right; he won the award for Most Improved Player in 2024. He continues to improve his shooting and playmaking abilities.



Also Read: THIS Is How Clyde Drexler Brought Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson Closer Together

Advertisement

Hield’s transition to the Warriors and its impact

There are big hopes for Buddy Hield's move to the Golden State Warriors. He will get the chance to work with Stephen Curry, who is considered the best shooter of all time, as the newest member of the Warriors' shooting group. It is anticipated that this collaboration will create fresh opportunities for Hield, enabling him to take advantage of Curry's spacing and playmaking skills.

With Curry on the court, Hield will likely get more open looks, increasing his opportunities to score. How well he fits in with Curry and adapts to the Warriors' style of play will be key factors in his success. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey's position with the Philadelphia 76ers will evolve, especially as he builds on his impressive play from the previous season.

The differences between Hield and Maxey highlight the range of roles and circumstances that each player has experienced, which have influenced their contributions to and impacts on the teams they play for.



Also Read: Team USA’s Reaction to New Zealand’s Traditional Haka Dance at 2014 FIBA World Cup Goes Viral