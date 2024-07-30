Tyrese Maxey reveals how Joel Embiid can switch strategy to play like either Shaquille O'Neal or Dirk Nowitzki

Recently, during an episode of Paul George's "Podcast P," In-depth analysis of Joel Embiid's varied approach was provided by Tyrese Maxey, who showed how the NBA star can play in the same vein as Shaquille O'Neal and Dirk Nowitzki or just exhibit his unique flair. This versatility helps Embiid be more productive on the court and also keeps opponents always guessing.



Maxey's observations make it evident that Embiid employs a tactical strategy in the game. "Joel has this uncanny ability to decide who he wants to be on any given night. Some games, he channels Shaquille O’Neal’s dominance with a powerful, physical presence. Other times, he channels Dirk Nowitzki's finesse, relying on smooth fadeaways and a refined shooting touch," Maxey explained.

This duality not only underscores Embiid’s versatility but also his deep understanding of basketball tactics.

Also Read: Joel Embid reacts to Gilbert Arenas' xenophobic comments on South Sudan after Team USA's narrow win

Strategic adaptability of Joel Embiid

Maxey emphasized how Embiid's smart approach changes gameplay. "When Joel’s on the floor, defenses have to make a choice: do they double-team him and risk leaving shooters open, or do they try to contain him one-on-one?" Maxey noted. This choice usually benefits Embiid and his team because opponents find it difficult to handle his wide range of skills. "There are times when he catches the ball and is just so open, you have to wonder how it happened," he stated.

Maxey also discussed Embiid's development as a leader and player. "He's changed a lot over the years. Observable is his leadership style both on and off the court. In addition to dominating on the court, he finds novel ways to inspire his colleagues, according to Maxey. He remembered times when Embiid's efforts had such a profound effect that they stayed with colleagues and fans alike.

Advertisement

Also Read: Stephen Curry highlights crucial weakness for Team USA ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Memorable performances by Joel Embiid

One of the most notable incidents Maxey detailed was a remarkable game in which Embiid showed off his adaptability as a strategist. "He just went off in this one game against Utah, scoring 60 points with 18 rebounds and 7 blocks. Maxey recalled, "He made the decision to play like Dirk that night, shooting all those fadeaways." This game demonstrated how Embiid's style preference can control many aspects of the game, such as defense and scoring.

The decision by Embiid to be genuine is another noteworthy instance. "I asked him what character he would play in a game, and he simply replied, 'Joel Embiid.'" His total for the game was 59 points. It was a performance that truly highlighted his unique skill, Maxey noted. This game showcased Embiid's ability to compete at a high level while eschewing traditional playing techniques and utilizing his own special style.

Advertisement

Also Read: Team USA’s Reaction to New Zealand’s Traditional Haka Dance at 2014 FIBA World Cup Goes Viral

Embracing challenges and criticisms

Even with his exceptional abilities, Embiid is frequently criticized for his playing style, especially for his focus on drawing fouls and getting free throws. But Maxey offered an answer to these criticisms. Joel's game is occasionally misinterpreted. Despite criticism from certain fans over his reliance on free throws, it's evident that he has developed into one of the league's most formidable players. What makes him different is his ability to adjust and do quality work every time, claimed Maxey.

Joel Embiid’s growth and flexibility have been key to his journey from promising rookie to NBA player. His versatility and basketball IQ have come together as a basketball icon and his ability to play like himself. This has made him more valuable and helped his team succeed.

Advertisement

Tyrese Maxey explains Joel Embiid's style of play, highlighting the big man's tactical intelligence and depth of flexibility. Embiid never stops leaving an impression on the NBA, whether he's channeling his inner Shaquille O'Neal, being himself, or the deft Dirk Nowitzki. His adaptability and growth as a leader and player have allowed him to remain one of the most potent players in the modern NBA.



Embiid, who combines historical grandeur with modern flair, is a monument to the way basketball is changing as he develops and improves his game. He will always be one of the league's most intriguing players because of his ability to embody several legendary playstyles while being true to his own style and always redefining what it means to be a dominant force on the court.

Also Read: Bob Fitzgerald to Lead 2024 Olympic Basketball Play-by-Play for NBCUniversal