In the face-off between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, a dramatic Game 5 took place. While Joel Embiid, the Sixers' star center, had an off night, young guard Tyrese Maxey stepped up in a big way.

Maxey exploded for a career-high 46 points, including clutch free throws, a four-point play, and a game-tying three-pointer with only seconds remaining. This incredible performance ultimately led the Sixers to win, saving them from elimination.

Following the game, emotions ran high. In a post-game interview, Tyrese Maxey had reassuring words for Embiid and said, "We got two more [games]. I got you. Let's go."

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: WHAT A GAME!

This was arguably the most exciting game. The Knicks led by as many as 10 points in the 4th quarter, but the 76ers clawed their way back.

With seconds remaining in regulation, the score was tied.

Tyrese Maxey hit a clutch three-point shot while drawing a foul for a four-point play. Consequently, the game went into overtime. The 76ers eventually won 112-106. It forced a Game 6 back in Philadelphia.

When is the next Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game?

Matchup: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks (Game 6)

Date: May 3, 2024

Time: 1:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

The series is currently tied 3-3.

Why Could Joel Embiid Not Perform in the Game 5, 76ers vs. Knicks?

Joel Embiid's struggles in Game 5 of the 76ers vs Knicks playoff series can be attributed to a few reasons. Embiid has been battling a knee injury throughout the playoffs. It seems the injury limited his mobility on the court.

He missed the shootaround before the game due to a headache, which could be another sign that he is not at 100%. The Knicks also focused a lot of defensive attention on Embiid.