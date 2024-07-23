Tyron Woodley Explains Why Mike Tyson Is Still a Threat to Jake Paul Despite 31-Year Age Gap

Jake Paul’s knockout of Mike Perry has set the stage for a showdown with Mike Tyson. Can the 58-year-old Tyson still pose a threat? Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley believes so. What makes Woodley confident in Tyson's chances? Woodley has spent more time in the ring with Paul than most.

He sees Tyson’s legendary skills as a game-changer. How can a 58-year-old compete with a 27-year-old? Tyson’s experience and training are key, says Woodley. Is this fight more than just a spectacle? According to Woodley, Tyson’s fighting style and muscle memory make him dangerous. Can Paul handle this legendary boxer? Tyson’s age might be misleading.

How Tyson's old-school style can upset young Gun Paul

Tyron Woodley has a unique perspective on Jake Paul’s upcoming fight with Mike Tyson. He’s spent significant time in the ring with Paul and believes Tyson still poses a real threat. “I’m a fan of the fight,” Woodley said on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast. “Mike Tyson is 60, but are you trying to see Mike Tyson? So he’s still got the same fear in your heart that he had a long time ago.”

Woodley explains that Tyson’s “peekaboo” style, developed under Cus D’Amato, remains effective. “He was a trained machine of his specific body type, height, and power,” Woodley noted.

“They basically engineered a style that didn’t exist before him.” Tyson’s ability to slip punches and deliver powerful hooks could be a game-changer against Paul. “If [Tyson] has a flashback of a moment of a past fight, and he does that shit to Jake, it’s a wrap,” Woodley said.

However, Woodley acknowledges that Paul has youth on his side. “The age is the only reason why Paul even has a chance,” he admitted. Yet, he insists Tyson’s experience and muscle memory shouldn’t be underestimated. “Mike Tyson has not forgotten that,” Woodley emphasized.

Jake Paul’s recent fight with Mike Perry showcased his power and aggression. Paul dominated Perry, delivering a sixth-round TKO. He knocked Perry down twice early on and continued to land powerful jabs. Perry struggled to protect his face, and Paul’s relentless attacks wore him down. Eventually, Paul’s flurry of punches in the sixth round ended the fight.

With Paul’s victory over Perry, he now turns his attention to Tyson. This fight has generated significant buzz, and Woodley’s insights highlight the potential for an intriguing and unpredictable showdown. Fans are eager to see if Paul can handle Tyson’s legendary skills and power.

Jake Paul praises Mike Perry

Jake Paul put Mike Perry under pressure, testing his chin throughout their bout. Early in round one, Paul managed to sit Perry down with a powerful jab. In the second round, Paul dropped Perry again, showing his resilience. Ultimately, Paul landed multiple big shots in round six, knocking Perry down and prompting the referee to stop the bout as Perry appeared wobbly.

After the fight, Paul acknowledged Perry , tweeting, "Mike Perry’s heart is undeniable, and he’s a combat legend... But respect to him for acknowledging my skills and handling the loss with class."

Paul also praised Perry's potential in combat sports. Perry responded, expressing surprise at Paul's bad reputation and noting their sold-out arena, showing they were two of the best fighters competing.

As the fight approaches, which side are you on? Do you think Tyson’s experience will prevail, or will Paul’s youth and power be too much for the legendary boxer?