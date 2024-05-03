Tyronn Lue or JJ Redick? NBA Insider Reveals With Whom LeBron James Wants To Replace Darvin Ham As Lakers Coach

LA Lakers were battered and bruised again by the Denver Nuggets for the second consecutive year in the playoffs. The disappointing early exit means that the days of Darvin Ham with the LA Lakers are numbered and Tyronn Lue is the firm favorite to replace him as the King wants him at the Lakers.

Lue’ and James’ History

If Lue ends up as Lakers coach, then it won’t be the first time that he will be coaching the four-time NBA winner as James was coached by Lue at Cleveland Cavaliers for two-and-a-half seasons from 2016 to 2018. The duo reached the finals in all three years and won the team's lone title in 2016.

However, Lue becoming the Lakers coach depends on Ham’s departure which isn’t official yet as well as the decision made by the LA Clippers on Tyronn Lue. The Clippers are currently playing the Mavericks and are 3-2 down with game 6 on the horizon.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Reveals JJ Redick or Tyronn Lue Could Replace Darvin Ham As New Lakers Head Coach

What did the NBA executives say?

Due to poorly handled contract negotiations, the Lakers missed their opportunity to appoint their former point guard as their next head coach in 2019. Lue eventually joined the Clippers, their cross-town rival, in 2020.

According to a league executive quoted in the Heavy Sports story, "There are a lot of factors there. Ty [Tyronn Lue] is under contract [for the 2024–25 season] but if the Clippers decide they need some changes, he could be one of the changes." LeBron James is a free agent, and he would love Tyronn Lue if he is present.

Out of all his former mentors, Tyronn Lue was hand-picked by LeBron James, according to another executive, to be a possible candidate for head coach of the Lakers. The executive did point out that it is overblown to suggest that James has sway over personnel decisions.

"If LeBron had his way, he would hire Ty Lue as his coach and he would do that with the Lakers," an executive from the Eastern Conference stated. “LeBron singles out Ty among all the coaches he has ever had. Now that he has free agency on his side, he may be able to pressure the team into taking action to keep him if he is fired.”

Darvin Ham’s Tenure as the Head Coach

It might be a sad ending for Darvin Ham at the Lakers, but he did manage to take the Lakers to a conference final and his overall win ratio was positive too. However, the lack of courage to make bold decisions eventually led to his downfall.

