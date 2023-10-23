Tyson Fury tells Francis Ngannou his plan to knock him out in 6 rounds during face-to-face interview

The clock is ticking; it's almost time for a mega fight between heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing match in Abu Dhabi on October 28th.

Both icons appeared on the TNT Sports boxing YouTube channel, discussed their match, and revealed their game plans for the fight.

Tyson Fury revealed his gameplay and said, “Shall I tell you how I’m going to do it? I'll get on the front foot, high arms, siccing him with a punishing jab, stone in the face, bust him up, swell his eyes out, and then feint, slip, bang. KO. On the front foot, hand guarding eye, let him hit my shoulder, slip bang down.” Furthermore, Fury claimed these heavyweights were not on his level and said he would knock out Ngannou in under six rounds.

ALSO READ: Before training Francis Ngannou, Mike Tyson agreed to face Tyson Fury for USD 620,000,000 payday

Tyson Fury reacts to Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou

Francis also revealed some of his game plans ahead of their boxing bout. He shared that he plans to make his opponent move less and mentioned that he knows Fury is trying to get a bigger ring. Tyson replied, stating that he did not ask for the larger ring and added that he could even fight in a phone booth.

When asked about the importance of Mike Tyson in this fight, Tyson, who is training Francis, responded, "In this fight, I am the smaller guy, and I needed someone who had fought guys bigger than him. There is no one like Mike; he fought guys bigger than him all his life." He also revealed that when they first met, he asked Tyson if, in a match against Tyson Fury, he would be on his side, and Tyson replied with a yes.

Fury was asked how he felt about Iron Mike training Francis, considering Fury is named after Mike. He responded, "Mike is one of the biggest names in the world, not just in boxing; he is a megastar. It's good for both of us. Tyson's involvement in the fight shows how big this event is. People pay to watch him, but for this one, he will be in the corner, and it's good for him because he is his trainer. It's also good for me because his name is attached to this event, making it even bigger."

ALSO READ: Francis Ngannou reveals entire MMA career salary wouldn't cover 'half' of PFL debut purse; Details inside