Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo set to attend much-awaited clash in Saudi Arabia

Only a few hours remain until the Battle of the Baddest, where the WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face PFL superstar and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a crossover boxing match. Both the titans have shown confidence in their abilities to win the upcoming match, yet they have also demonstrated mutual respect for one another, which is uncommon in combat sports.

This boxing match between the Titans will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and is considered one of the most important boxing matches between athletes from different sports since the 2017 fight between Conor McGregor, a mixed martial artist, and Floyd Mayweather, a professional boxer.

It is only fitting that an event of this magnitude is adorned by multiple global personalities in attendance at this highly anticipated boxing spectacle, one of whom is none other than the man who started it all.

Conor McGregor at “Battle of the baddest”

Conor McGregor is one of the most prominent faces of the combat industry. At the height of his career, the UFC megastar fought in the first crossover boxing match against unbeaten boxer Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor announced on his Twitter that he would be present at the boxing event of Fury vs Ngannou.

He praised both fighters and thanked Riyadh authorities for inviting him to the event.

McGregor via a voice note on X, said -

“MMA ventures over to boxing once again, this time in the kingdom and this time with the heavyweights. Tyson looks great in the build-up, fast, light, elusive. It could be a seriously stellar performance from Tyson Fury.”

He also talked his former UFC fellow star up in the build-up noting –

“Francis has power, big power, but with a striker's mentality, if it gets a bit tougher for him in the later rounds that mentality will stand to him vs a mixed martial artist's mentality.”

McGregor also brought up Mike Tyson being in Francis Ngannou’s corner, which he said made this bout even more entertaining.

Cristino Ronaldo at the Francis vs Tyson boxing event

The showdown between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is not just a battle for the Riyadh boxing championship; it is also a clash for the ultimate title; the crown jewel of the baddest man on the planet.

The stakes are high, and the event has escalated in magnitude with the legendary Mike Tyson in Francis Ngannou's corner and Conor McGregor in attendance.

Adding to the already star-studded guest list, football icon and captain of the Saudi Arabia football club, Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, is ready to grace the Fury and Ngannou event.

Ronaldo even presented Ngannou with a special edition watch ahead of his boxing match, adding an extra layer of glamour to the occasion.

In a display of sportsmanship and his friendship with football legend, Ngannou shared a picture with Ronaldo, expressing gratitude for the invitation extended to him and his family to witness an Al Nassr game.

