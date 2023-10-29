Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou massive paychecks expected: Reports

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is poised to take on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a highly anticipated crossover boxing match today in Riyadh. Regarded as the second biggest crossover boxing event after Conor vs. Floyd, this matchup has generated immense excitement among fans.

The scale of the fight is evident, with a star-studded venue hosting famous personalities from Hollywood pop stars to legendary football players and all-time great fighters.

Recent reports from a boxing insider indicate substantial paychecks for both fighters in this colossal boxing spectacle. A boxing Twitter account has posted and claimed the expected earnings, stating that Tyson Fury is anticipated to make around $40 million US dollars, while Francis Ngannou is expected to earn approximately $10 million US dollars.

Rumors suggest that Fury will earn $30 million more than Ngannou in this high-stakes bout.

Tyson Fury issued a warning to Francis Ngannou ahead of their match

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou were good to each other throughout the fight, and both fighters maintained mutual respect for each other and had no bad blood.

Earlier this month, YouTuber turned Boxer Logan Paul fought MMA star Dillon Danis in a very intense rivalry with so much bad blood. Logan ended up suing Danis for disrespecting his wife-to-be during the build of their fight.

During the fight, Dillon tried to choke Logan Paul and was later disqualified.

On the same card, Tyson’s brother has a main event against another YouTuber turned boxer, KSI, and won the bout.

Tyson Fury was asked in an interview what if Francis Ngannou used his MMA skills against him during the boxing fight, to which Fury responded and warned Francis Ngannou, “ Francis Ngannou will be immediately disqualified if he attempts MMA moves tonight.”

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, one man, will come out as the baddest man on the planet and as the Riyadh boxing champion.

