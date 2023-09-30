Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Saudi Arabia hosts epic clash for undisputed heavyweight crown

One of the most anticipated matches in boxing is finally all set. recently ESPN Ringside has confirmed that the heavyweight champion with a record of Thirty-three wins and zero losses Tyson Fury signed a contract and going to face the Ukranin boxer with a record of twenty-one wins and zero losses Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed champion title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The expected date for the event is December 23 or sometime in January 2024.

This fight is going to be for the undisputed champions. the gypsy king claimed that title from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Later vacated his title in 2016. Due to bad mental health and anti-doping investigations then later reclaimed the WBC title by defeating Deontay Wilder.

Who is going to fight Tyson Fury on October 28​​​​​​?

Gypsy King is going to face the former UFC heavyweight champion who holds the world record for the hardest punch on the planet. The Francis Ngannou fight is going to take place in Riyadh Saudi Arabia October 28. The fight is heavily marketed with the title “baddest man on the planet” gypsy king's titles are not on the line for this bout. However, the fight has massive hype amongst the fans as the two destructive forces of their respective games are going to collide.

When the undisputed champion was asked about his matchup with Ngannou he said “The biggest risk of all is fighting an MMA fighter and I’m the world heavyweight champion. What happens if he beats me? Ridiculed. It’d be like Manchester United getting beaten 7-0 by Liverpool.”

The journey of the undisputed champion went a rollercoaster competing with two of the best fighters at this short notice is commendable. boxing fans are regaining faith in sports once again. Tyson Fury has been one of the most entertaining boxers of all time fans love to see him in the ring.

