Tyson Fury's Father Headbutts Oleksandr Usyk's Team Member, Causing a Cut on His Own Head Ahead of Ring of Fire

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to finally clash in the boxing ring for the ultimate prize, with the winner being crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. The match between the Gypsy King and The Cat was originally scheduled for February 17, 2024.

However, the fight was postponed after Tyson Fury sustained a severe cut above his eye. The rescheduled bout will now take place on May 18, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During a press conference featuring Tyson Fury and his father John Fury, tensions escalated. John Fury got into a heated argument with Oleksandr Usyk's team, resulting in John headbutting a member of Usyk’s team. Security quickly intervened to control the situation. Afterwards, John Fury was seen with a bloodied face, apparently from the headbutt he delivered.

This is not the first time John Fury has been at the center of controversy during his son’s boxing events. He previously made headlines with provocative comments about his other son Tommy Fury’s girlfriend when Tommy was set to fight Jake Paul. During a later event when Tommy faced KSI, John Fury attempted to confront KSI multiple times and even banged his head on the pod during the final face-off. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

At the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match, John Fury challenged Mike Tyson to a bout, continuing his history of stirring up drama at fight events.

Advertisement

Oleksandr Usyk disclosed in an interview that his mother was upset after Tyson Fury supposedly pushed her face. He sent a stern warning to Tyson Fury: if such an incident were to happen again, she would take drastic measures against Tyson.

Ring of Fire: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Full Match Card

1. Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk - Heavyweight

2. Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis - Cruiserweight

3. Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace - Super Featherweight

4. Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez - Heavyweight

5. Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar - Cruiserweight

6. Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab - Lightweight

7. Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi - Featherweight

8. Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev - Heavyweight

9. Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr - Light Heavyweight

10. David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz - Cruiserweight

ALSO READ: Ring of Fire: How to Watch Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk; Start Time, Fight Card, and Live Streaming Details