Tyson Fury’s promoter hints at 9-figure payout for fights against Francis Ngannou, Oleksandr Usyk; Report

Undisputed boxer Tyson Fury is all set to entertain his fans at every possible stage. Fury is going to face the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, On October 28. Recently ESPN, ringside shared very exciting, news just days before The Gypsy King fight with Ngannou. Fury signed another contract for his Undisputed titles against Oleksandr Usyk, and the expected date of this fight, is December 23 or later in January.In a recent interview, Tyson Fury’s Boxing promoter. Bob Arum, predicted his payout.

Reports suggest estimated earnings of Tyson Fury for both of these mega bouts

In a recent interview with ESNews Boxing promoter Bob Arum revealed Fury will earn upwards of 100 million dollars, he said in an interview. “ I didn't say ($100M). “ I said Fury, in the Usyk fight and the Ngannou fight, shortly, we’re hoping that he comes in at around 200 million dollars. Fury told Mail Sports he was only interested in taking fights that were financially, good and said Usyk doesn’t cut it because of the language barriers.

Arum also responded report from Second Out when asked about Fury vs. Usyk, a Rumored date to which he said “ I don’t know where the 23rd of December came from. If Fury avoids any injury inshallah, as they say, then the fight will be when Price Turki wants to do the fight, “It's not my call. It’s not Frank Warren’s call. It’s the guy putting up the money.”

Fury is currently in camp to prepare for his fight against Francis Ngannou, Predator is the underdog in this fight as he is against the undefeated boxer. currently, Ngannou is training with the youngest world champion Iron Mike Tyson for his fight he also has a record of the Hardest punch on the planet. Ngannou fought his last fight against Gane, which he won by unanimous decision.

