UConn’s Dan Hurley Claims Lakers Made ‘Compelling Case’ To Take Head Coach Job

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have presented their best proposition for Dan Hurley of the UConn Huskies to join them. As the time for Hurley's decision draws near, they're hoping he will consider moving from the successful college program to the renowned NBA team.

In his conversation with ESPN, Hurley, the men's basketball coach for UConn, said that the Lakers made a ‘compelling case’ and offered an attractive vision for him to step up as their next coach.

Despite being deeply impressed by his encounter with the Lakers' General Manager Rob Pelinka, and owner, Je Buss, Hurley expressed his adoration for the national championship-winning team he's nurtured at UConn. He's scheduled to make his final decision on his career's next move on Monday.

As reported by ESPN on Thursday, the Lakers aim to increase their negotiation efforts with Hurley within the next few days. According to reports, they intend to entice him with a significant, long-term contract.

Although Hurley's aspiration lies in advancing to an NBA head coach position, a part of him still values his current coaching role in Storrs, Connecticut, where he nurtures his team's ambition for a third consecutive national championship.

Rumors circulated that J.J. Redick would present another potential head coach for the Lakers. The New York Times has cited a report by The Athletic on Tuesday stating that the team is focusing on the former Duke star for their coaching position.

If Hurley decides to shift teams, he'll substitute Darvin Ham, who led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals last year. However, his departure would leave a significant void in UConn's head coach position.

In case their pursuit for Hurley falls through, the Lakers have interviewed multiple other candidates, according to ESPN. Among them, James Borrego, assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans, stands out as one of the few who have had two in-person interviews.

What teams has Dan Hurley coached?

Hurley's coaching journey started at St. Anthony High School as an assistant coach in 1996, moving on to Rutgers University in the same year from 1997 to 2001.

Following that, he was the head coach at St. Benedict's Prep from 2001 through 2010. From 2010 to 2012, he was the head of Wagner College, then Rhode Island from 2012 to 2018. Since 2018, Hurley has been leading the University of Connecticut (UConn) basketball team.

What is Dan Hurley's salary at UConn?

As of June 2024, Dan Hurley, head coach for UConn's men's basketball, has a salary of $5.35 million per year.

He agreed to a contract extension in June 2023, which is worth $32.1 million for six years, lasting until the 2028–29 season.

If Hurley departs UConn for the NBA between 2024 and 2025, his buyout fee is $1.875 million. Including a championship bonus, Hurley's total pay for the 2024 season amounts to $5 million.

