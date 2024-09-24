Udonis Haslem Compares Bronny James With Jrue Holiday; Know More

Bronny James has been compared to Jrue Holiday in the past but not by someone as the stature of former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem.

Although Kwame Brown had been observing James the day before, the former USC guard was pleased to see this comparison. Haslem discussed rookie James's value to the team in an episode of The OGs Show.

“He’s done a great job of just quieting the noise & focusing on the things he can control,” Haslem said. “When he speaks, he talks about being a Jrue Holiday type of guy. He can come in, and make an impact like that.”

A few worries plagued James during the NBA Summer League. His overall scoring and three-point shooting performance fell short of some expectations. Even with these inflated expectations, James is still only 19 years old. Despite being a true freshman at USC, he was still quite productive. In 25 games, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals in 19.3 minutes.

James also experienced a potentially fatal cardiac arrest prior to his USC freshman year. He was still able to produce and participate in the season. Bronny is currently playing alongside his father, LeBron James, with the Lakers. The father-son team has been in the news since the NBA Draft in 2024.

Either way, Bronny won't have the same immediate influence as his father. If he receives minutes, though, the standout player from Sierra Canyon High School can make an impression.

Bronny's physique is intriguing. Standing at 6'2 and 210 pounds, he has a robust yet athletic build. He is athletic enough to maneuver around more slender and cunning players, yet strong enough to intimidate smaller guards. Bronny isn't ready for a starting role, despite declaring for the NBA draft after just one year of college.

