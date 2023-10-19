UFC 294 Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2: Fight Card, date, time and live streaming details
The US time slot for UFC 294 featuring Islam vs. Alexander and Khamzat vs. Usman has been revealed, along with details on where to watch. The match card has also been updated.
Key Highlight
-
How to watch Islam Makahchev vs Alexander Volkanovski
-
UFC 294 updated match card
UFC is all set to host their most significant event of this year with outstanding star-struck matches even though the card went through many chances when fighters from the main event and co-main event pulled out of the competition. But UFC management and Dana White took this challenge and brought the best replacements that maintained the excitement for the card.
Originally, the plan was for the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to face Charles Oliveira, and the co-main event was supposed to feature a middleweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa. However, the event went through a major problem when, just eleven days before the fight night, the main event challenger Charles Oliveira got injured during his fight camp. On the second day, the co-main event challenger Paulo Costa, was also suggested to pull out of the fight due to hand surgery.
UFC 294: date and time
UFC 294 is going live on October 21st Saturday, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the Etihad Arena. The prelims card will Live starts at 10 A.M. ET, 7 A.M. PT, and 8 A.M. CT for the USA.
The main card features a match of the main event ( Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev ). Live starts at approximately 2 P.M. ET, 11 A.M. PT, and 1 P.M. CT for the USA.
UFC 294 Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkavonski II: Full updated match card
The UFC 294, is undoubtedly the most unpredictable card of the year. The best of UFC prospects are on the card. The match card is still bigger and more exciting even after major changes and the card is as follows:
The Main Card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski II
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gufurov
The Prelims Card
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Tim Elliott
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
- Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Anshul Jubli vs. Mike Breeden
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
- Jinh Ye Frey vs. Victoria Dudakova
- Bruno Silva vs. Sharabutdin Magomedov
Where to watch UFC 294 in USA
In order to watch UFC 29, the event of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, live you have to purchase a subscription to ESPN+ 9.99 Dollar per month. Additionally, you have to pay 79.99 dollars as a PPV ticket fee to watch this event.
