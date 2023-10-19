UFC 294 Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2: Fight Card, date, time and live streaming details

UFC is all set to host their most significant event of this year with outstanding star-struck matches even though the card went through many chances when fighters from the main event and co-main event pulled out of the competition. But UFC management and Dana White took this challenge and brought the best replacements that maintained the excitement for the card.

Originally, the plan was for the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to face Charles Oliveira, and the co-main event was supposed to feature a middleweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa. However, the event went through a major problem when, just eleven days before the fight night, the main event challenger Charles Oliveira got injured during his fight camp. On the second day, the co-main event challenger Paulo Costa, was also suggested to pull out of the fight due to hand surgery.

UFC 294: date and time

UFC 294 is going live on October 21st Saturday, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the Etihad Arena. The prelims card will Live starts at 10 A.M. ET, 7 A.M. PT, and 8 A.M. CT for the USA.

The main card features a match of the main event ( Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev ). Live starts at approximately 2 P.M. ET, 11 A.M. PT, and 1 P.M. CT for the USA.

UFC 294 Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkavonski II: Full updated match card

The UFC 294, is undoubtedly the most unpredictable card of the year. The best of UFC prospects are on the card. The match card is still bigger and more exciting even after major changes and the card is as follows:

The Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski II

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gufurov

The Prelims Card

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Tim Elliott

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Anshul Jubli vs. Mike Breeden

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Jinh Ye Frey vs. Victoria Dudakova

Bruno Silva vs. Sharabutdin Magomedov

Where to watch UFC 294 in USA

In order to watch UFC 29, the event of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, live you have to purchase a subscription to ESPN+ 9.99 Dollar per month. Additionally, you have to pay 79.99 dollars as a PPV ticket fee to watch this event.

