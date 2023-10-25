UFC 295: Dana White announces new main event and interim title match after Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic called off

Recently, the UFC CEO announced that UFC’s heavyweight champion Jon Jones got injured and tore his pec while sparring for his upcoming title defense main event fight at UFC 295 on November 11th against Stipe Miocic. However, the event is now shaken up once again. White announced that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are now out of the event, and a new main event, as well as a major heavyweight fight, has been announced.

Furthermore, White revealed that the new main event will feature Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira. Interestingly, this matchup was originally slated as the co-main event on the card for UFC 295. Moreover, a new heavyweight division clash is set to unfold between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall, who will collide for the interim UFC heavyweight championship.

ALSO READ: Jon Jones injury: How long will the UFC Heavyweight Champion be out of action?

UFC 295 updated match card

UFC is set to host its next major card on November 11th and here is the list of matches that were advertised previously on the card:

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

Diago Lopes vs Pat Sabatini

Mackenzie Dern vs Jessica Andrade

Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint Denis

Now after Jon Jones's injury new updated UFC 295 match card is as follows

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall

Diago Lopes vs Pat Sabatini

Mackenzie Dern vs Jessica Andrade

Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint Denis

The sole update to the card reveals that Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title will headline the event. Likewise, a noteworthy addition to the heavyweight division is a new fight for the interim UFC heavyweight title, featuring Sergei Pavlovich against Tom Aspinall. Remarkably, both fighters have accepted the bout on just 18 days' notice.

Furthermore, UFC 295 is scheduled for November 11th at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

ALSO READ : ‘Great champion with big heart’: Khabib Nurmagomadov praises Alexander Volkanovski after his UFC 294 lost