UFC 296 Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards: Date, time, complete match card, TV channel, live Steaming details and more

UFC is gearing up to hold their final big pay-per-view event, UFC 296, this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States on December 16th, 2023. The lineup for UFC 296 is filled with incredibly skilled fighters, and fans can expect two thrilling championship fights.

Leon "Rocky" Edwards, the reigning UFC welterweight champion, is gearing up to defend his title for the second time. The world was left in awe when Edwards pulled off a stunning upset at UFC 278 in 2022, knocking out Kamaru Usman to claim the coveted UFC championship.

In a rematch, Edward emerged victorious once more against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. Now, Edwards is gearing up to take on Colby "Choas" Covington, who is considered one of the greatest UFC fighters ever. Colby and Leon will be headlining the UFC 296 event.

There will be another big championship fight as the co-main event. UFC Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will be defending his title against Brandon Royval. Plus, there will be plenty of other UFC stars competing on the card.

UFC 296: Match card and how to watch

1. Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington - Welterweight Title

2. Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Brandon Royval - Flyweight Title

3. Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson - Welterweights

4. Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson - Lightweights

5. Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque - Welterweights

6. Bryce Mitchell vs. Josh Emmett - Featherweights

7. Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa - Women's Bantamweights

8. Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher - Bantamweights

9. Casey O'Neill vs. Ariane Lipski - Women's Flyweights

10. Dustin Jacoby vs. Alonzo Menifield - Light Heavyweights

11. Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden - Flyweights

12. Andre Fili vs. Luca Almeida - Featherweights

13. Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev - Heavyweights

14. Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov - Welterweights

UFC 296: How to watch and time

UFC 296 is coming to the Las Vegas United States T-Mobile arena, on December 16th; the main card will start at 10 pm ET and 7 pm PST and the show will go live on ESPN+ PPV.

