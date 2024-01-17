UFC 297 Odds: Sean Strickland vs. Dricuss Du Plessis Predictions and Best Bets

UFC is set to host there first major pay-per-view show of the year 2024, UFC 297, UFC’s newly crowned middleweight champion Sean Strickland will headline the UFC 297 event and will defend his UFC middleweight championship against UFC fighter Dricuss Du Plessis.

Du Plessis and Strickland are engaged in a high-voltage rivalry, with both superstars trading personal blows at each other. Both even got into a physical fight at UFC 296, where Strickland launched an attack on Du Plessis.

Plessis even revealed that UFC management including Dana White asked him if he could fill a lawsuit against Sean Strickland for attacking him outside the Octagon. To which Du Plessis denied it and said this is the nature of this sport.

The co-main will be for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight championship, former UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes vacated the UFC bantamweight championship after she announced her retirement at UFC 289.

UFC 297 Odds

Main Card

Arnold Allen (+137)

Prelims Card:

Match Card Favorite Underdog Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield Brad Katona (-190) Garrett Armfield (+260) Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson Charles Jourdain (-175) Sean Woodson (+135) Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras Serhiy Sidey (-175) Ramon Taveras (+145) Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana Gillian Robertson (-190) Polyana Viana (+160)

Match Card Favorite Underdog Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson Yohan Lainesse (-148) Sam Patterson (+124) Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira Jasmine Jasudavicius (-345) Priscila Cachoeira (+275) Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick Malcolm Gordon ( -120) Jimmy Flick (+100)

UFC 297 Main Event - Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis

Newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will main-event UFC 297, the first major event of UFC year 2024, Strickland is set to defend his title against Dricuss Du Plessis, this will mark, Tarzan;s first championship defense.

Strickland captured the UFC middleweight championship in 2023, at UFC 293, after he defeated Israel Adasenya and shocked the mixed martial world.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis are currently involved in an intense rivalry, after exchanging some blows online, both confrontation each other at the UFC 2024 press conference, where Strickland talked about Dricus Du Plessis’s relationship with his coach.

Du Plessis did not take a backseat and fired some personal shots at Sean Strickland mentioning his traumatic childhood and his father. Later at UFC 296, Strickland launched an attack on Dricus Du Plessis.

Match Card Sean Strickland (c) vs Dricus Du Plessis Weight class Middleweight Championship on line UFC middleweight championship Odds Sean Strickland (-125), Dricus Du Plessis(+105) Location and Arena Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada

UFC 297 Predictions

Main Card:

Sean Strickland (-125) vs. Dricus du Plessis (+105) for the UFC middleweight title

Prediction: Dricus du Plessis (+105), Strickland captured the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293, after defeating former two times UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Defeating a decorated champion like Israel Adesanya is not a luck game, it needs a high level of skills and mindset.

Strickland knows how to take the pressure and handle it, additionally, he has more experience than Dricuss Du Plessis, But Stillknocks is not a man who is here to wait, he has an impressive win streak in UFC of 6 wins and no losses.

He possesses the power to knock people out, as he has showcased his power in his previous fights, on the other hand, Strickland is one of the best boxers in the division but he keeps his guards low. Which could be the biggest problem for him in a fight with a force like Dricuss Du Plessis.

Our pick for this fight would be Dricuss Du Plessis via a knockout.

Raquel Pennington (+135) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (-165) for the UFC bantamweight title

Prediction: Mayra Bueno Silva (-165)

Neil Magny (+137) vs. Mike Malott (-165); Welterweights

Prediction: Mike Malott (-165)

Chris Curtis (-198) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+164); Middleweights

Prediction: Chris Curtis (-198)

Arnold Allen (+137) vs. Movsar Evloev (-165); Featherweights

Prediction: Movsar Evloev (-165)

Prelims Card

Brad Katona (-190) vs. Garrett Armfield (+260)

Prediction: Brad Katona (-190)

Charles Jourdain (-175) vs. Sean Woodson (+135)

Prediction: Charles Jourdain (-175)



Ramon Taveras (+145) vs. Serhiy Sidey (-175)

Prediction: Serhiy Sidey (-175)

Polyana Viana (+160) vs. Gillian Robertson (-190)

Prediction: Gillian Robertson (-190)

Early Prelims Card

Sam Patterson (+124) vs.Yohan Lainesse (-148)

Prediction: Yohan Lainesse (-148)



Jasmine Jasudavicius (-345) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+275)

Prediction: Jasmine Jasudavicius (-345)