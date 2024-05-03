UFC 301: How to watch Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg? Start Time, Fight Card, and Live Streaming Details

After the mega success of the UFC 300 Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill pay-per-view, the company is gearing up to host another major event, UFC 301, where the UFC returns to Brazil with some of the country's top fighters and champions featured on the card.

Alexandre Pantoja, the UFC Flyweight champion, will headline UFC 301 and defend his title in front of his hometown crowd against Steve Erceg. Meanwhile, former UFC Featherweight champion Jose Aldo has come out of retirement to compete in his hometown against Jonathan Martinez. The card will also feature several other exciting fights.

When is UFC 301

UFC 301, a pay-per-view event featuring elite fighters such as Alexandre Pantoja, Jose Aldo, Michel Pereira, Makhmud Muradov, and many more, will take place on May 4, 2024, at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

UFC 301 is shaping up to be a must-see pay-per-view. In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his championship against Steve Erceg, who boasts an impressive record of 12 wins and only one loss in his professional mixed martial arts career.

USA (Eastern Time):

- Early prelims: May 4, 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET

- Prelims: May 4, 2024, 8:00 p.m. ET

- Main card: May 4, 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET

India (Indian Standard Time):

- Early prelims: May 5, 2024, 3:30 a.m. IST

- Prelims: May 5, 2024, 5:30 a.m. IST

- Main card: May 5, 2024, 7:30 a.m. IST

UK (British Summer Time):

- Early prelims: May 5, 2024, 11:00 p.m. BST

- Prelims: May 6, 2024, 1:00 a.m. BST

- Main card: May 6, 2024, 3:00 a.m. BST

Australia (Australian Eastern Standard Time):

- Early prelims: May 5, 2024, 8:00 a.m. AEST

- Prelims: May 5, 2024, 10:00 a.m. AEST

- Main card: May 5, 2024, 12:00 p.m. AEST

UFC 301 Fight Card

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Prelims Card

Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis

Prelims Card

Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

Where To Stream the UFC 301?

The UFC is widely regarded as the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion. Fight fans are always looking for ways to watch UFC pay-per-views and events online. According to official reports on the UFC website, UFC events are broadcast live in more than 165 countries and dubbed in over 40 different languages, reaching an estimated 1.1 billion households worldwide.

UFC content is copyrighted and protected, and only authorized streaming partners have the rights to showcase UFC fights and content on their platforms. Different regions of the world have different partners. Here is a list of some important regions and their authorized UFC streaming partners:

Country - United States of America

Platform: ESPN has the official right to stream UFC events exclusively in the United States.

Price: ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Country - United Kingdom

Platform: TNT Sports has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs in the United Kingdom.

Price - TNT Sports price varies from £26 to £43 a month

Country - India

Platform: Sony Network has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs exclusively in India.

Price: SonyLIV subscription for a year is 999 per year.

