UFC 302 Predictions: Sean O’Malley and Jorge Masvidal Back Dustin Poirier to Defeat Islam Makhachev

UFC 302 is almost here, and the excitement is palpable. The main event features Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier. UFC stars Sean O'Malley and Jorge Masvidal have weighed in with their predictions. They both back Poirier to finish Makhachev.

Will Poirier pull off the upset? Alexander Volkanovski also shared his thoughts, predicting a win for Makhachev. Who will emerge victorious? This clash promises high drama and intense action. Fans can't wait to see if Poirier can achieve his dream.

Will Poirier Submit or Knock Out the Champion?

Sean O'Malley and Jorge Masvidal have made bold predictions for the UFC 302 main event. O'Malley, known for his striking prowess, confidently predicts a second-round submission victory for Dustin Poirier. "Dustin Poirier guillotines Islam, round number two... that's what I know is gonna happen," O'Malley declared.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal, famous for his knockout power, envisions a dramatic finish for Poirier. He said, "I know it's not gonna be no walk in the park, but man I just have this feeling he pulls it off, bro... he catches Islam, puts him down, he hits him while he's on the ground, fight's over and he walks away with that f***ing belt on his shoulder."

These predictions add an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling fight. Both O'Malley and Masvidal have faith in Poirier's ability to dethrone Makhachev.

Can Poirier Upset Volkanovski's Prediction?

In his recent YouTube video, Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on the Makhachev vs. Poirier fight. He acknowledged it could be a good fight but confidently predicted Makhachev would retain his title. "I think Islam's going to be too good. I think he's too safe of a fighter to make mistakes where he's going to get caught against someone like Dustin Poirier," Volkanovski said.

He added, "I don't see anyone beating Islam for a while unless they catch him, right? The only way I see...someone catching me. Because that can happen." Volkanovski's analysis emphasizes Makhachev's defensive skills and strategic approach, adding intrigue to the fight.

Who will come out on top in this epic showdown? Will Poirier achieve his dream of becoming the champion, or will Makhachev continue his reign of dominance?

