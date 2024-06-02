UFC 302 Purse And Salaries: How Much Did Islam Makhachev And Dustin Poirier Make For Their Lightweight Title Fight?

Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier via a fifth-round submission in the UFC 302 main event. Both fighters had their moments during the fight. Poirier defended Makhachev’s takedowns well and also left the Russian cut open.

However, Makhachev eventually found the finish late in the fight. He made some tremendous grappling transitions to eventually submit ‘The Diamond’. Makhachev made his third successful title defense with the win.

How much did Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier make?

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier gave the fans the entertainment they promised. The duo pocketed mega paydays for their efforts. As per MARCA, Makhachev’s current contract warrants him a base payment of over USD 1 million.

That sum could rise up to a whopping USD 2.2 million. Makhachev is a contender for both the Fight of the Night bonus and the finish bonus. He is also a strong contender for the Performance of the Night bonus. Apart from that, as the headlining champion, he is due pay-per-view shares.

Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, is guaranteed a reported purse of USD 800,000. Poirier's earnings, though, are estimated to rise up to as much as USD 1.5 million.

Both fighters left their hearts out inside the octagon. They deserve to be duly compensated for their efforts. Poirier hinted after the fight that this was perhaps his final walk to the octagon. Makhachev, meanwhile, has now won 14 UFC fights, one more than his famed training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov did.

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: How did the judges score it before the finish

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier was a much closer fight than what the masses anticipated. Poirier won one of the four rounds in two scorecards, winning two in the other. Hence, ‘The Diamond’ was never out of the fight. Makhachev, however, put his quality on display, yet again.

Judge Eric Colon scored it 39-37 for Makhachev after four rounds. Sal D’Amato had the same scoring. Chris Lee, meanwhile, had it an even 38-38. Makhachev made sure that the scorecards weren’t needed. He looks like an unstoppable force inside the octagon and hinted at challenging for the welterweight title next.

Makhachev is now on a 14-fight winning streak. He has finished seven of his last eight fights, that too against the cream of the crop fighter. The Russian keeps asserting himself as must must-watch TV.