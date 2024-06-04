UFC 302 Purse and Salaries: How Much Did Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa Make for Their Middleweight Fight?

UFC 302 was a spectacular pay-per-view with some of the best performances on the night, from Kevin Holland’s impressive armbar submission in round one to Dustin Poirier vs. Islam Makhachev’s war for UFC lightweight champion at the main event.

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland returned to the UFC octagon for the first time after losing his UFC middleweight championship at UFC 297 against Dricus du Plessis after battling straight for five rounds.

Sean Strickland faced former middleweight championship contender Paulo Costa in a five-round number-one contender match. Tarzan made it look easy and kept his distance by repeatedly push-kicking Costa in the match, and at the end, Strickland was given the slip decision victory over Paulo Costa.

Even though fans didn’t get what they expected to watch from fighters like Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa, both fighters worked hard and tried their best to entertain fans, and they were rewarded with impressive purses for their co-main event fight at UFC 302.

According to a report by SportsKeeda, Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa will earn $500k each as a guaranteed purse. They will also earn PPV points and sponsorship money if they are signed with any. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

How much did Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier earn for UFC 302?

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier fought an absolute war for 22 minutes straight before the Russian Champion stopped Dustin Poirier in the fifth round with a choke. Makhachev retained his championship in his third title defense.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Dustin Poirier was unable to end his story the way he wanted to. Still, he has undoubtedly cemented his legacy as one of the greatest UFC fighters ever.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev were indeed the fight of the night, and as Islam Makhachev said, his fight saved the card, which is not a lie. Both fighters got an astonishing amount for entertaining fans and putting themself on the line.

According to a report by SportsKeeda, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is expected to get a guaranteed purse of $1 million to $1.3 million, and after adding all bonuses and sponsorship money, the lightweight champion will earn an expected amount of $3 million.

Per SportsKeeda, Dustin Poirier is expected to get a guaranteed purse of $800k, and after adding up all bonuses and sponsorship, Diamond could earn $2 million.

UFC 302 Results

UFC 302 was a five-star show with high-voltage thrills. Former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier fought the most brutal battles; both men gave each other battle scares that will stay forever on their bodies.

Results

1.Islam Makhachev (c) def. Dustin Poirier via fifth-round submission (D'Arce choke)

2. Sean Strickland def. Paulo Costa via split decision

3. Kevin Holland def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via first-round submission (armbar)

4. Niko Price def. Alex Morono, via unanimous decision

5. Randy Brown def. Elizeu Zaleski via unanimous decision

6. Roman Kopylov def. Cesar Almeida via split decision

7.Jailton Almeida def. Alexandr Romanov via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

8. Grant Dawson def. Joe Solecki, via unanimous decision

9. Jake Matthews def. Phil Rowe, via unanimous decision

10. Bassil Hafez def. Mickey Gall, via unanimous decision

11. Ailin Perez def. Joselyne Edwards via unanimous decision

12. Andre Lima def. Mitch Raposo via split decision

ALSO READ: When Will Alex Pereira Return to UFC Octagon? Find Out