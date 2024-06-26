UFC 303: Israel Adesanya Predicts Light Heavyweight Matchup Between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka; DETAILS Inside

This weekend, in the main event of UFC 303, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his crown against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in a five-round mixed martial arts fight.

Former two-time middleweight champion Isreal Adesanya is the only person to have ever defeated Alex Pereira in a UFC match-up.

Recently, Israel Adesanya released a YouTube video in which he predicted the main event championship match between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazaka.

Izzy picked Jiri Prochazaka over UFC light heavyweight Alex Pereira. The Last Stylebender expressed that he and The Czech Samurai are some of the chosen fighters who will get the honor of knocking out elite fighters like Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya said, “I’m gonna go Jiri Prochazaka because we’re the chosen few. [Jiri Prochazaka] beats [Alex Pereira], then it’s a trifecta, and I won’t be the only one who knocked [Alex Pereira] out.”

Initially, former UFC two-divisional champion Notorious Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight number six-ranked UFC lightweight fighter and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, UFC had to cancel the main event fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at the UFC 303 main event match-up. Mystic Mac injured himself in the sparring session for his returning match, and eventually, Conor McGregor and his team pulled him out of the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Advertisement

Jiri Prochazka says Alex Pereira uses black magic

Former UFC Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira are scheduled to lock horns with UFC light heavyweight Alex Pereira at the main event of UFC 303 pay-per-view in a rematch.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira fought for the vacant light heavyweight championship for the first time last year at the UFC 295 pay-per-view. Poatan defeated The Czech Samurai in round two via technical knockout.

Jiri Prochazka recently appeared on the MMA Hour Show, where he alleges Alex Pereira used black magic to win a fight.

The Czech Samurai expressed, “I think he believes a lot in the help of spiritual things. I think he doesn’t know how to fight without that because he used these things every time, so I think right now, I’m looking forward to that."

Jiri Prochazka continued, “Everybody knows he (Alex Pereira ) is working with some Shamanics and some Shamans from his hometown, and he believes in some spiritual help from them. I believe too, but I believe in the best performance, in human performance right here right now, without no magic, and let’s see if Alex will still work like that because it’s working but I believe in a clear way, and I will do that and I want to win by that way."

Advertisement

All eyes are set on the UFC 303 pay-per-view, where at the end, only one UFC light heavyweight king will be standing tall with his hand raised and the undisputed gold around his waist.

The event is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America.

ALSO READ: Joe Rogan Calls Conor McGregor Wise for Pulling Out of UFC 303 Main Event Fight with Michael Chandler; Details Inside