UFC 303 Predictions :Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 Full Match Card

We are now just hours away from the much-anticipated card of UFC 303 pay-per-view. At the main event of UFC 303 event, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his champion crown on short notice against former UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka in a five-round rematch.

Initially, returning former UFC two divisional UFC champion Conor McGregor was all set for the main event of the UFC 303 pay-per-view. Mystic Mac was booked to lock horns with the sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler in a five-round welterweight showdown.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor withdrew from the main event fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 after Notorious injured himself in a sparring session he was having without any safety gear to sharpen his tools for a returning bout.

Not only Conor McGregor but former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill also pulled himself out after he injured his knee ahead of his UFC 303 showdown. Sweet Dream’s fight was scheduled to be a co-main event bout against Khalil Rountree. UFC altered the 303 card to a whole new card.

UFC 303 Predictions

UFC 303's pay-per-view is scheduled for June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America. Here is a compilation of all updated UFC 303 and our official picks.

1. Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2: UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is undoubtedly one of the baddest and most courageous champions to ever step inside the UFC octagon. In less than eight months, “Stone Hand” will step thrice in the UFC octagon in a championship bout.

The rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira is going to be a classic match-up. Just like last time, the match is going to end quickly, under three rounds. Both fighters will unload themselves and will try to finish each other. This time, The Czech Samurai will probably use more of his ground game and will try to finish “Stone Hand” with a submission.

On the other hand, Alex Pereira will stick to his original, still be focused and will need one opening to hit his signature hook and knock Jiri Prochazka. We will definitely see a close finish. We could even see Alex Periera getting wobbled, but in the end, “Stone Hand” will manage to stand out firm and will eventually knock out Jiri Prochazka cold and retain the championship.

Official Pick: Alex Pereira will retain his championship via knockout under three rounds.

2. Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes - The match-up between the two of the most exciting featherweights on the roster will co-main event the UFC 303. Initially, the match-up was scheduled to take place in the featherweight division. Still, Brian Ortega was preparing himself for a lightweight bout before getting an offer for a short-notice fight against Diego Lopes; the mid-night team of Ortega informed team Lopes they wanted the bout to be at 155 pounds.

Diego Lopes accepted the offer, and now the fight is going to be in the lightweight division. Diego Lopes is on a dominant win streak of three first-round finishes and carries a massive name around his name.

On the other hand, Brian Ortega is coming off a submission win against Yair Rodríguez and is now focused on claiming the title after finishing Lopes.

The fight between Diego Lopes and Brian Ortega is differently going to be a showcase and can even end up becoming the fight of the night. Both fighters possess lethal tools and are two of the best jujutsu fighters in the UFC.

Although the fight will be an absolute war, Diego Lopes is in his prime state and has fewer weapons in his arsenal than Ortega. Diego Lopes will crack Ortega's iron chin in round two and capture victory.

Official Pick: Diego Lopes wins via Knockout with two rounds.

3. Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg—The light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Carlos Ulberg has been made after the significant pullout of Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree. The match will favour veteran Lion Heart Anthony Smith, who will submit Carlos Ulberg in round two, pick a win for himself, and continue to trash-talk Alex Pereira.

Official Pick: Anthony Smith wins via Submission in round two

4. Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson - The women's bantamweight showdown between Mayra Bueno, who extends a record of 10 wins, 3 losses, and one no-contest, will face Macy Chiasson who extends a record of 10 wins and losses.

Both these female assassins are two of the most dangerous fighters in the world. In the fight, Silva will have a more significant chance to out-class Macy. She’ll need to take the fight on the ground, and she will quickly end the contest via submission and extend her winning streak to four.

Official Pick: Mayra Bueno Silva wins via Submission under three rounds

5. Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page—Ian Garry and Michael Page are two of the most exciting welterweight prospects in the division. Ian Machado Garry is an undefeated Irish mixed martial artist with a decorated record of 14 wins and no losses, and Michael Page is one of the most uniquely gifted strikers in the UFC.

The fight between Ian Garry and Michael Page is going to be interesting stylistically. Still, in the end, Ian Garry will manage to impress the Judges once again and win the fight via decision.

Official Pick: Ian Garry wins via decision