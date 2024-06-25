UFC 303 Reddit Stream: How to Watch Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2?

UFC is now all geared up and prepared to host another major pay-per-view after the massive success of the UFC 302 extravaganza, where UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter Islam Makhachev defended his strap against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

The company will host UFC 303 pay-per-view, where light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight gold against former UFC champion Jiří Procházka in a short-notice rematch at UFC 303 main event.

Initially, former UFC two divisional champion Conor McGregor was supposed to return to the UFC octagon after a long layoff of almost three and half years inside the UFC octagon at UFC 303, and he was scheduled to lock horns against number sixth-ranked lightweight fighter Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor had to pull himself out of the UFC 303 main event after he sustained an injury in a sparring session for his returning bout against Michael Chandler.

Mystic Mac pulling himself out of the sold-out awaited UFC 303 event was a major shakeup for the company and fight fans. UFC miraculously saved the card after they booked a worthy replacement for the main event match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Ultimately, Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice to defend his championship for the second time against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

UFC 303 Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 is set to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America.

Advertisement

Can you watch UFC 303 Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 for free?

Fight enthusiasts definitely didn’t want to miss the chaotic event of the UFC light heavyweight championship between reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event.

UFC 303 is locked and loaded with some of the most exciting match-ups other than the showcase between Stone Hand and The Czech Samurai. Fight fans want to catch their favorite fighter on the card and all the chaotic action on UFC, and fans often search for ways to watch UFC shows for free on third-party platforms like Reddit and more.

Unfortunately, Fight fans can not access UFC 303 pay-per-view or any other UFC shows and events for free on Reddit and other third-party social media platforms. Streaming UFC shows without any contract or authorization is against the copyright policies of both UFC and Reddit.

However, fans can still watch early prelims UFC 303 for free on UFC’s official YouTube channel, and to watch the main card and prelims card fight, fans will need access to the official UFC streaming partners of the region. Here is the compilation of some important regions and their official streaming partner and details.

Advertisement

Country: United States of America

Platform: ESPN has the official right to stream UFC events exclusively in the United States.

Price: ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Country: United Kingdom

Platform: TNT Sports has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs in the United Kingdom.

Price: TNT Sports price varies from £26 to £43 a month

Country: Indian

Platform: Sony Network has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs exclusively in India.

Price: SonyLIV subscription for a year is 999 per year.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor's Controversial Take On Dustin Poirier's Wife's Harassment Story: DEETS