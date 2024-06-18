UFC 303 Report: THIS Former UFC Champion Was Ready to Replace Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler Before Alex Pereira

After the mega-success of UFC 302 pay-per-view, where UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight throne for the third time in his reign against former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, the company was all set to host another massive event, UFC 303.

UFC 303 became one of the most awaited pay-per-views of this year, and the main reason behind the significant hype was the return of former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor after a long gap of three and half years.

The 155 Pound King was scheduled to face former Bellator Lightweight champion and current UFC number sixth-ranked fighter Michael Chandler in the five-round fight at 170 pounds.

Unfortunately, the much-awaited bout got canceled. UFC CEO Dana White posted a video all over social media platforms and informed fight fans that Conor McGregor had injured himself during the fight camp and wouldn't be able to compete at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor pulling himself out of the event was a major shake-up for the company. UFC worked day and night to search for a substitute match to feature on the UFC 303 match card.

As per Ariel Helwani’s previous report, former UFC featherweight champion and former pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter Alexander Volkanovski accepted the offer to replace Conor McGregor and fight anybody on the card.

But in the end, UFC opted for some calculated moves and booked UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to defend his championship in a rematch against former UFC Light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka.

UFC 303 Match Card

Rebuilding a sold-out card after one of the biggest superstars who was returning to the octagon following a break of three years is a next-level task. But UFC took it as a challenge and altered the card.

The main event match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has been canceled, and the co-main event is also canceled after former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill hurt his knee during the training session.

UFC has now made some changes to the card, adding a new featherweight match-up, a championship match as the main event in place of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, and more.

Alex Pereira (C) vs. Jiri Prochazka – Light heavyweight Championship match Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

UFC 303 pay-per-view is going to take place on the same date as announced earlier at the same venue on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka is going to be a fight to remember. Alex Perire and Jiří Procházka last fought each other at the main event of UFC 295 for the vacant light heavyweight title. Poatan stopped Jiri in round two and captured the title.

Last time, fans and experts felt the referee stopped the match early. This time, all questions will be answered as there will only be one light heavyweight king with the championship belt wrapped around his waist.

