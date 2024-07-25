UFC 304: How to Watch Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 2 Start Time, Fight Card, and Live Streaming Details

After the mega-success of the last UFC pay-per-view last month, UFC 303, where Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight championship on two weeks short notice against former champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event.

Poatan once again shocked the fans with his raw power and perfect timing when he slept Alex Pereira with a head kick in the round. He followed that with some brutal punches when Prochakza was on the ground and retained his championship.

The card was initially built around the return of former two-divisional UFC champion Conor McGregor. Still, two weeks out of the event, the UFC had to cancel the fight as Mystic Mac and his team decided to pull out after Notorious injured his toe.

UFC fanatics have been waiting for legitimate action for a whole month. Finally, this weekend, UFC enthusiasts will witness an action-packed UFC 304 card featuring some of the most elite mixed martial artists on the global stage.

The card is wholly built around the Welterweight championship fight between champion Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards and challenger Belal Muhammad. Leon and Muhammad will lock horns in a five-round championship fight for the Welterweight championship crown.

UFC 304 is not the first time Belal and Leon will face each other; the lost time when Muhammad and Edwards faced each other, the match concluded with no result after an eye poke from Leon hurt Belal Muhammad badly, and the match was stopped. In the co-main event, UFC interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall will lock horns with Curtis Blaydes for the interim champion title.

Advertisement

When and Where is UFC 304?

The whole UFC 304 card is built with the venue in mind, the United Kingdom. All significant names from the UK who are active on the UFC roster are competing on the card from UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinal, Paddy Pimblit, and more.

UFC 304 pay-per-view is all set to take place on July 27, 2024, at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

United States:

- Main Card: 10 pm EST

- Prelims: 8 pm EST

- Early Prelims: 6:15 pm EST

Canada:

- Main Card: 10 pm EST

- Prelims: 8 pm EST

- Early Prelims: 6:15 pm EST

UK:

- Main Card: 3 am BST

- Prelims: 1 am BST

- Early Prelims: 11:15 pm BST

UFC 304 Match Card

Main Event

Leon Edwards (c) vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight championship) Tom Aspinall (ic) vs Curtis Blaydes (interim heavyweight championship) King Green (formerly known as Bobby Green) vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight) Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape (flyweight) Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Advertisement

Prelims

Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda (featherweight) Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil (women's strawweight) Caolan Loughran vs Ramon Taveras (bantamweight) Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons (welterweight) Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight) Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight) Shauna Bannon vs Ravena Oliveira (women's strawweight) Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio (light heavyweight)

Where To Stream the UFC 304 Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 2?

UFC Fanatics around the globe can catch all the action on the UFC 304 Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 2 card and all major UFC shows through their region's streaming partners. Here are some critical UFC-watching areas and details about their official UFC streaming partners:

Country - United States of America

Platform - ESPN has the official right to stream UFC events exclusively in the United States.

Price - ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Country - United Kingdom

Advertisement

Platform - TNT Sports has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs in the United Kingdom.

Price - TNT Sports price varies from £26 to £43 a month

Country - Indian

Platform - Sony Network has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs exclusively in India.

Price - SonyLIV subscription for a year is 999 per year.

ALSO READ: Tom Aspinall Slams UFC's Pound-for-Pound Rankings