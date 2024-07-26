UFC 304 Reddit Stream: How to Watch Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 2

UFC is all set to host a massive pay-per-view this weekend, UFC 304, where UFC’s welterweight champion Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards will once again defend his championship crown for the third time in a championship run, and the challenge in front of him is Belal Muhammad,

This is not the first time when Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad will lock horns; Rocky and Belal’s first bout ended strangely after Leon mistakenly pocked Belal, and the referee stopped the bout.

The co-main event fight is the heavyweight clash between interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. Tom Aspinall fought Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 after Jon Jones’s title bout was canceled due to injury.

Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich's match was added to the card for the interim heavyweight champion, and shockingly, Aspinall knocked out Sergei Pavlovich in the first round, shocking the world.

UFC fanatics are looking forward to the UFC 304 card and want it to be as exciting as UFC’s last card, UFC 303, even after facing significant setbacks; initially, the UFC 303 card was built around the return of Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, Mystic Mac had to pull himself out of the event following the toe injury he sustained while training.

Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira dared to accept a short-notice fight against former champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch, and Poatan once again stunned fans after he sent Jiri to shadow realms with a head kick and retain his champions; UFC enthusiasts are excited whether they witness something quick and vicious like this on the UFC 304 card.

Advertisement

UFC 304 match card

Main Event

Leon Edwards (c) vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight championship) Tom Aspinall (ic) vs Curtis Blaydes (interim heavyweight championship) King Green (formerly known as Bobby Green) vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight) Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape (flyweight) Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Prelims

Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda (featherweight) Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil (women's strawweight) Caolan Loughran vs Ramon Taveras (bantamweight) Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons (welterweight) Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight) Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight) Shauna Bannon vs Ravena Oliveira (women's strawweight) Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio (light heavyweight)

Can you watch UFC 304 Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 2 for free?

UFC fanatics are electrified for the United Kingdom's special pay-per-view event, UFC 304, where their native champions will make them feel pound and defend their championship crowns in front of their home crowd.

Leon Edwards will face Belal Muhammad in a rematch, this time with the champion crown on the line. On the other hand, Tom Aspinall, the heavyweight knockout machine, will face Curtis for the UFC heavyweight championship, and many fans do not want to miss the extravaganza. UFC fanatics often search for ways to watch UFC shows for free on third-party platforms like Reddit and more not to miss the chaotic UFC events like right now. Fans might be searching for ways to watch UFC 304 on Reddit for free.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, UFC fans can not watch or stream UFC 304 or any other UFC show on Reddit as it’s against the copyright laws of Reddit and UFC; no third-party apps promote and support the stealing of copyrighted content.

UFC’s copyright policies prohibit the display, reproduction, copying, creation of derivative works, or sale of their textual, photographic, video, or audiovisual programs without their permission. Any violation of these policies constitutes copyright infringement and is subject to legal action.

However, UFC fans can catch the early prelims card on the official YouTube channel for free. To catch the madness of the whole UFC 304 card live, fanatics would need access to the official UFC streaming partners of the region. Here is a compilation of some important areas form the United States of America, the United Kingdom, India, and their official streaming partners and details.

Country: United States of America

Platform: ESPN has the official right to stream UFC events exclusively in the United States.

Advertisement

Price: ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Country: United Kingdom

Platform: TNT Sports has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs in the United Kingdom.

Price: TNT Sports price varies from £26 to £43 a month

Country: Indian

Platform: Sony Network has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs exclusively in India.

Price: SonyLIV subscription for a year is 999 per year.

ALSO READ: Alex Pereira Finally Breaks Silence on Magomed Ankalaev's Trash Talking, Vows to Knock Him Out