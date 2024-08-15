UFC 305: How to Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis Start Time, Fight Card, and Live Streaming Details

UFC is all set to host another banger pay-per-view after the mega-success of UFC 304, where UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards defended his championship against Belal Muhammad. Bully B shocked the world after he dominated Leon Edwards all five rounds, not only on the ground but also on the feet, even giving Belal Muhammad significant problems.

One of the most iconic moments of the match was Belal Muhammad slamming Leon Edwards on his head. In the concluding seconds, Leon Edwards tried to comeback after he landed a couple of elbows and busted a wide cut on the face of Belal Muhammad. In the end, judges were impressed with the performance of Belal and he was crowned the new UFC welterweight champion.

Now at UFC 305, two-time former WWE middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to lock horns with newly crowed UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plesiss, who managed to defeat former UFC middleweight championship Sean Strickland in January this year.

Last year Sean Strickland defeated Izzy to crown himself as the newest UFC middleweight champion. Recently, Sean Strickland has defeated Paulo Costa and secured himself a guaranteed title shot against the winner of Izzy vs. Du Plessis at UFC 305.

After the success of UFC 304, which was based in the United Kingdom, the company has plans to still host pay per view outside the home country of the United States of America. UFC 305 is set to take place in Australia, and the majority of stars featured on the card are from Australia.

UFC 305 is scheduled to take place on August 18, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.



Australia:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. AEST

- Prelims: 8 p.m. AEST

- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. AEST

United States:

- Main Card: 6 a.m. ET (next day)

- Prelims: 4 a.m. ET (next day)

- Early Prelims: 2:30 a.m. ET (next day)

Canada:

- Main Card: 6 a.m. ET (next day)

- Prelims: 4 a.m. ET (next day)

- Early Prelims: 2:30 a.m. ET (next day)

UK:

- Main Card: 11 a.m. BST (next day)

- Prelims: 9 a.m. BST (next day)

- Early Prelims: 7:30 a.m. BST (next day)

UFC 305 match card

Main Card

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs. Israel Adesanya (middleweight title)

Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Prelims

Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker (heavyweight)

Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos (featherweight)

Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos (women’s flyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Early Prelims

Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes (lightweight)

Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn (welterweight)

UFC enthusiasts all around the world can witness all the action on the UFC 305 Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis card and all major UFC shows through their regional streaming partners. Here are some important UFC-watching areas and details about their official UFC streaming partners:

Country: United States of America

Platform: ESPN has the official right to stream UFC events exclusively in the United States.

Price: ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Country: United Kingdom

Platform: TNT Sports has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs in the United Kingdom.

Price: TNT Sports price varies from £26 to £43 a month.

Country: India

Platform: Sony Network has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs exclusively in India.

Price: SonyLIV subscription for a year is 999 per year.

