UFC 305 Purse and Salaries: How Much Did Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya Make For Middleweight Title Fight?

UFC 305 came to an end with Dricus Du Plessis cementing himself as the ultimate king of the middleweight division; Du Plessis had done what he claimed to finish the era of Israel Adesanya and successfully retained his UFC middleweight championship.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis’s main event match started with a bang, where both the middleweight titans started exchanging brutal blows; Izzy was ahead of Dricus when it came to landing cleaner shots, but Stillknocks knew how to break the former two times champion’s gameplan, and he started to wrestle down Izzy.

Dricus took down Israel multiple times and tried to choke him and finish the bout; Izzy successfully defended some takedowns, but in round four, Du Plessis landed two clean shots, grabbed Adesanya with his back, took his back on the ground, and tightened the rear naked choke. Israel Adesanaya tapped out, and with that, Dricus Du Plessis retained his middleweight title.

The whole UFC 305 was a stunner, with some unexpected ends, and has genuinely justified why mixed martial arts is one of the most shocking and ruthless sports in the world. Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and current UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis earned a whopping amount for putting their bodies on the line.

According to a report by SportsRush, Israel Adesanya will receive a massive $1 million guaranteed purse and an additional $32k from his sponsors. The same report suggested that UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will get a $500k guaranteed purse and an extra $42,000 from his sponsorships.

In the end, Dricus Du Plessis went on and exchanged some kind words with Izzy, buried the hecht, and officially ended the rivalry; Izzy, too, ended all bad blood and raised the hand of Du Plessis, blew a kiss at him and acknowledged him. The next in line for UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is a former champion whom he defeated to become champion at UFC 297, Sean Strickland.

Dricus Du Plessis could possibly return early next to defend his championship against Tarzan. We are excited to see Du Plessis back in the UFC octagon. Comment down below, and let's look at the decorated UFC record of the UFC middleweight champion. Here is a compilation of all matches of Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC.

Dricus Du Plessis’s UFC record

1.UFC 305: Adesanya vs Du Plessis - August. 17. 2024

-Result: Win (Submission)

-Round: 5th

-Time: 2:00





2. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis - Jan. 20, 2024

- Result: Win (S-DEC)

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez - Jul. 08, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:23

4. UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane - Mar. 04, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:59

5. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev - Dec. 10, 2022

- Result: Win (SUB - Neck Crank)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:43

6. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- Result: Win (U-DEC)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:41

8. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen - Oct. 10, 2020

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:22

