UFC 305 Reddit Stream: How to Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis

After the mega success of international pay-per-view in the United Kingdom at UFC 304, where Belal Muhammad stunned the world after he outperformed UFC welterweight champion Leon “Rocky” Edwards in his home country, and Bully B crowed as the new UFC welterweight champion after judges favored the match in his favor.

The company is ready and gearing up for another mega pay-per-view, UFC 305. Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will face Dricus Du Plessis in a five-round championship match. UFC 305 will take place on August 18, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

This year Dricus Du Plessis locked horns with former champion Sean Strickland at the UFC 297 pay-per-view in January. Du Plessis managed to outshine Strickland in the match, and judges scored the match in favor of Dricus. He was crowned as the new UFC middleweight champion.

Meanwhile, the old king of the division lost his championship to Sean Strickland last year in 2023. Israel Adesanya has come back to reclaim his lost throne. Eyeballs of fans are at the main event. Will Izzy become a time UFC middleweight champion, or will Dricus Du Plessis continue his dominant reign? All questions will be answered after this weekend; there are more fighters on the card who are competing on the card; here is a list of fights scheduled on the UFC 305 card.

UFC 305 Match Card

Main card

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs. Israel Adesanya (middleweight title)

Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Prelims

Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker (heavyweight)

Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos (featherweight)

Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos (women’s flyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Early Prelims

Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes (lightweight)

Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn (welterweight)

Can you watch UFC 305 Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis for free?

UFC fanatics are excited and thrilled for the UFC 305 pay-per-view, where Israel Adesanya is all set to reclaim his UFC middleweight champion in his homeland of Australia. On the other hand, Du Plessis, who won the championship at the start of this, is looking at Izzy as another stepping stone to add to his record and continue his dominating run as champion.

UFC enthusiasts definitely don’t want to miss the action of the UFC 305 card. They are desperately searching for ways to watch UFC 305 pay-per-view live. Some fans even try to find ways to watch UFC shows for free. One of the most common queries about UFC 305 is whether we can watch it on Reddit or any other third-party social media platform for free.

Unfortunately, the answer is absolutely no; none of UFC shows, including UFC 305, can be streamed on Reddit or any other third-party platform that is not assisted by UFC or has official rights to stream UFC’s product. It is against the copyright laws of Reddit and UFC; no third-party apps promote and support the stealing of copyrighted content.

UFC’s copyright policies prohibit the display, reproduction, copying, creation of derivative works, or sale of their textual, photographic, video, or audiovisual programs without their permission. Any violation of these policies constitutes copyright infringement and is subject to legal action.

However, UFC fans can tune in to the official YouTube channel UFC, where they stream early prelims cards for the fans on their YouTube channel for free to catch all the action; UFC fanatics will need to have a subscription to their respective partner UFC; here is the compilation of some important regions and their official UFC streaming partners.

Country: United States of America

Platform: ESPN has the official right to stream UFC events exclusively in the United States.

Price: ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Country: United Kingdom

Platform: TNT Sports has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs in the United Kingdom.

Price: TNT Sports price varies from £26 to £43 a month.

Country: India

Platform: Sony Network has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs exclusively in India.

Price: SonyLIV subscription for a year is 999 per year.

It’s almost time for your favorite UFC fighter from the UFC 305 card to walk through the curtains towards the UFC octagon with only one goal: to win. Share your final verdict for UFC 305 pay-per-view.

