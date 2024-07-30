UFC 306 At Noche Sphere Ridiculously Priced; Cheapest Tickets Start At $3000 Per Seat

The ticket prices for the highly anticipated UFC Noche event appear to be high. Fans on social media are highlighting the cost of attending the fight. The prices at the lower-level seating start at $2,500, while the best falls at around $17,000.

Headlined by Sean O’Malley, defending his bantamweight championship title against Merab Dvalishvili, fans couldn’t hold their excitement. However, it appears that the ticket prices to watch the fight live might have them withdrawing their enthusiasm.

Fans call out ridiculous ticket price for UFC 306 at The Sphere

As every fan anticipated, Sean O’Malley finally makes his bantamweight title defense against Merab Dvalishvili. This event is scheduled to take place at UFC Noche, which takes place at The Sphere in Las Vegas, honoring Mexican Independence Day.

The event held on September 14 seems to be a bit expensive for fans. The ticket prices to attend UFC 306 have been drawing a lot of attention on social media platforms. Fans believe that the prices are ridiculously high for watching the fight live.

The Sphere amasses a whopping 18,600 seats in the arena. The most expensive seats in front cost up to $17,000. The cheapest seats are in the building, and the starting price of the tickets start at $2,500. Fans go berserk over these price ranges.

UFC 306 at The Sphere is predicted to break records. Dana claimed that Noche would be the first and last event held at the venue. White revealed that he had spent millions of dollars in the process of making the fights happen in the arena.

Advertisement

Also read: When Sean O’Malley Injected Stem Cells Below The Belt To Improve Performance

Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili’s altercation backstage at UFC 304

The bantamweight division is blessed with a title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. After several back-and-forths, both contenders are stepping into the octagon to prove they are indeed the best in their weight class.

For the promotions at UFC 304, Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili had to be in the same room. As expected, both contenders began their insults toward each other. In Suga’s new YouTube video announcing the fight, he claimed that The Machine threatened to slap Tim Welch, the champion’s coach.

O’Malley revealed that they did eight face-offs for the promotional activities. He claimed it was awkward, but also hostile. When Merab threatened Suga’s coach, the bantamweight champion claimed Welch had the capacity to kill him in a street fight.

Advertisement

With the intensity between the fighters, fans are excited to witness the long-awaited title fight. Can Merab Dvalishvili dethrone Sean O’Malleya and become the new bantamweight champion in the UFC?