UFC Abu Dhabi Purse and Salaries: How Much Will Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov Make For Bantamweight Fight?

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to be a spectacular event. The bantamweight division looks alive and well with the aforementioned bout. This, combined with the title shot at UFC 306, is predicted to be fireworks for the division.

Far from the most exciting fight in the card, fan favorite contenders like Tony Ferguson make a return in Abu Dhabi. Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov eye the title as both contenders battle it out in the octagon.

After a three-fight win streak, Cory Sandhagen sets his goal for a title. With 17 wins and 4 losses, The Sandman looks to dominate this weekend to get a potential title shot. His starpower has been increasing with every fight, and it is evident that he is ranked #2 in the division.

His opponent, Umar Nurmagomedov, is a dominant force in the bantamweight division. His grappling-heavy style has allowed him to be the real deal! Also known as Young Eagle, the Russian contender has had 14 wins but no losses. Cory Sandhagen walks into his back garden to potentially give him his first ever loss.

During the start, Sandhagen was known to collect $50,000 for three fights combined. However, his first interim title shot against Petr Yan had him earning a significant amount of money. Despite losing the fight, it was reported that the Sandman has been paid $150,000 per fight ever since.

Sandhagen, headlining UFC Abu Dhabi, has the potential to up the ante. According to NY Fights, The Sandman might earn about $200,000 for his fight against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Advertisement

As for Umar Nurmagomedov, he is expected to earn $100,000 from the Abu Dhabi headline. The Russian contender looks to rise up in the rankings, as he currently sits at #10 in the bantamweight division.

Deiveson Figueiredo, who takes on Marlon Vera in the bantamweight division, looks to earn about $100,000. Vera, who took on Sean O’Malley, is said to make $150,000 or more, according to reports suggested by NY Fights.

Tony Ferguson, arguably the biggest star on the Abu Dhabi card, is expected to make around $300,000 for his fight against Michael Chiesa.

The UFC in Abu Dhabi is expected to be one of the best cards of the year. With a stacked line-up consisting of former champions, the organization expects to make a lot of money with the number of eyes this fight will amass.