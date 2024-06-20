UFC Bans OnlyFans Model Hayley Davies for Pulling Top Up During Sean O'Malley vs Chito Vera Fight

UFC is one of the biggest mixed martial arts promotions in the world. The company telecasts its shows and events in more than 170 countries, and with that, it manages to reach over 1 billion people.

UFC hosts more than 40 annual events, and the graph and reach of the company are growing massively with time.

Fight fans are some of the most passionate sports fans in the world, especially when fans land themselves at the stadium to watch any UFC. It's a whole different experience for them.

Sometimes, the craziness amongst the fight fans takes an ugly turn, and fights halt, and fans try their best to grab the attention of the crowd by pulling off stunts.

In March, UFC hosted UFC 299 pay-per-view, where UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O Malley defended his championship for the first time against the only fighter who knocked him out in his career in their first meeting, Marlon Vera.

In the sold-out arena of Kaseya Center, OnlyFans model Hayley Davies was in attendance to watch UFC 299 live. Crossing the line to grab the attention of fans, Davies pulled her dress down and exposed her body to fans in the arena twice.

Hayley Davies posted a censored video on her Twitter X, where she was exposing herself in the audience. Some fans then posted the uncensored version of the video on their social media account, which went viral on the internet.

The X-rated video caught the attention of UFC officials, who immediately took safety measures considering all age groups attending the UFC shows. UFC has now banned Hayley Davies for a lifetime and has also barred her from attending any UFC show anywhere in future.

Hayley Davies had posted on Instagram on UFC 299 day and revealed she was kicked out of the show after exposing herself, “I can’t believe I got kicked out of the UFC for this.”

Sean O Malley Reveals he earned more money on social media than fighting in UFC

UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O Malley successfully defended his championship against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 after both fighters went to an absolute war for a straight five rounds. Suga Sean is one next-generation superstar company is betting upon.

Suga Sean offers his unique Gen-Z character in front of his fans. Suga is quite active on social media and makes content for fans on Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and more. He also colors his hair differently. O, Mally is the perfect guy who could be a mega-star in near future.

A couple of days back, Sean O Malley had an amazing fun conversation with Bradley Martin on his YouTube channel. He revealed he had made thrice as much money by creating content on social media than he made as a UFC fighter even after becoming the undisputed champion.

Sean O Malley said, “I made a lot of money fighting, but I made triple that from social media. From Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and all these different social medias. I made triple the amount I made fighting.”

Per some previous reports, Sean O Malley will defend his championship one more time this year, probably at UFC 306 Sphere against Bantamaweght contender Merab Dvalishvili.

