UFC career recap of former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira ahead of his title match at UFC 295

The former two-division Glory kickboxing champion and UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, is set to main event UFC 295 this weekend for the UFC light heavyweight championship. He will face the former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka.

Alex Pereira, who formerly competed in the Glory Kickboxing promotion, is the first fighter to achieve two-division champion status in Glory Kickboxing.

The "Hand of Stone" made his UFC debut in 2021 at UFC 268, marking the beginning of his MMA journey.

Alex Pereira UFC fights and record

1. Andreas Michailidis UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Nov. 06, 2021

- Result: WIN

- Opponent: Andreas Michailidis

- Method: KO/TKO (Technical Knockout)

- Round: 2

- Performance: Performance of the Night award

2. Bruno Silva vs Alex Pereira UFC Fight Night 203 - Mar. 12, 2022

- Result: WIN

- Opponent: Bruno Silva

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

3. Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira UFC 276 - Jul. 02, 2022

- Result: WIN

- Opponent: Sean Strickland

- Method: KO/TKO (Knockout)

- Round: 1

- Performance: Performance of the Night award, Crypto.com Fan Bonus of the Night third place award (US$10,000 in bitcoin)

4. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira - Nov. 12, 2022

- Result: WIN

- Opponent: Israel Adesanya (UFC Middleweight Championship)

- Method: TKO (Technical Knockout)

- Round: 5

- Performance: Performance of the Night award

5. Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 2 UFC 287 - Apr. 08, 2023

- Result: LOSS

- Opponent: Israel Adesanya (UFC Middleweight Championship)

- Method: KO (Knockout)

- Round: 2

6. Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira UFC 291 - Jul. 29, 2023

- Result: WIN

- Opponent: Jan Błachowicz

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

7.Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295 - Nov. 11, 2023

- Scheduled Fight: Jiří Procházka (Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship)

Israel Adesanya praised Alex Pereira and warned the UFC middleweight division ahead of UFC 295

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight championship against Sean Strickland.

On his YouTube channel, Adesanya reacted on Alex Pereira moving up to light heavyweight

“These middleweights can get on their f****** knees and thank me 'cause I got this man out of there. If not, you would have to deal with him over and over and over again, all of you”

Israel Adesanya further said, “I doubt any of you would want to f****** fight this guy. I did four times but I got it done just with one.”

