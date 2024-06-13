UFC Champ Alex Pereira Meets Cancer Patients During Australia Visit; Gives One of Them Tattoo

Alex Pereira is known for his ferocious fighting style. But did you know he has a soft side too? During a recent visit to Australia, Pereira showed a different aspect of himself. Remember those heartwarming stories about Pereira helping flood victims back in Brazil? Well, it seems his generosity extends far beyond financial aid.

He visited a cancer hospital and met some young fans. Can you imagine a UFC champion spending time with cancer patients? Pereira did just that.

He even gave one of them a tattoo. What inspired this heartwarming gesture? Pereira’s actions reveal a compassionate heart beneath his tough exterior. This visit left a lasting impression on the young patients and their families.

Pereira connects with young fighters battling cancer

During his visit to the cancer hospital in Australia, Alex met several young cancer patients, sharing moments of both joy and sorrow. One boy, who had to give up his Muay Thai training due to cancer, particularly touched Pereira.

Pereira said, “We have moments of joy and sadness; this moment was very difficult for me. I visited the cancer hospital, and this boy trained Muay Thai and was prevented from continuing due to cancer.”

He spent time taking photos with fans of all ages, making sure each one felt special. In a particularly memorable moment, he shaved the head of one patient who had just started treatment.

Then with a tattoo gun in hand, he made one on a young fan. Despite his lack of professional tattooing experience, he wanted to create a lasting memory for the boy. The tattoo might not have been perfect, but the gesture was priceless.

Pereira’s actions in Australia further demonstrate his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

