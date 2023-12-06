UFC champ Sean Strickland and Nina Drama react to their resemblance to the main characters of GTA 6

Rockstar Games has published the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly anticipated video game. The trailer left fans buzzing on social media platforms. The last edition of the Grand Auto Theft franchise was GTA 5, which was released back in 2013.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be officially released in 2025, as per the trailer announcement. The trailer gained more than 90 million views on YouTube. Which single-handedly broke numerous records.

Fans and enthusiasts are celebrating the iconic game on their own. UFC fans are also excited about the game and comparing the main protagonists with UFC middleweight champion and UFC interviewer and social media star Nina Drama.

Nina Drama reacts to fans comparing her to GTA 6 character

Nina Maria, other than her interviews, is best known for her humor and interaction with fans' memes. Nina responded to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), who was comparing her with Lucia, one of the main protagonists of the game.

She quoted the tweet by a fan and expressed, “Ready for my GTA 6 debut LOL.”

The former Playboy model herself tweeted a fan-made meme featuring Sean Strickland and Nina Drama as the main protagonists.

She quoted the tweet and expressed, “The dude looks like Sean Strickland for sure. The girl is apparently trans according to the internet. Can someone confirm? LOL.”

Sean Strickland reacts to fans comparing him to a GTA 6 character

UFC fans have even compared UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland with one of Grand Auto Theft's main characters. Now Tarzan himself has reacted to memes comparing him to the GTA protagonist.

Strickland even took some shots at EA games. EA Games is the company that produces UFC games. The latest game was released recently, UFC 5.

“I'd rather be in Rockstar Games than an EA game. But to EA credit they give the fans what they want. We have always wanted to play a disabled trans female in WW2.. Thanks, EA. you really deliver.”

Another fan even compared Strickland with the GTA 5 character Trevor. Tarzan quoted the tweet and expressed, “my future.”

