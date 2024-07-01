UFC Champion Alex Pereira and Tom Brady Have THIS Secret Connection; Details Inside

UFC Champion Alex Pereira's story resembles NFL legend Tom Brady’s journey to the top. The superstars share a strange relationship. They have a Samoan connection between them. Both sporting icons hired the same bodyguard on their Australia Trip.

Brady is regarded as the GOAT years after being the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. Similarly, UFC CEO Dana White had low expectations from Pereira before his debut at UFC 268. But Pereira clinched the UFC Light Heavyweight champion.

Relation between Tom Brady and Alex Pereira

Samoan bodyguard Harry Crichton has served both Brady and Pereira. The Patriots Hall of Famer was in Australia for an Evening with Tom Brady speaking event. It was organized in Melbourne, and Crichton was the quarterback legend's security in-charge.

Pereira and his team were in Australia for seminars, appearances, and talks. “They received a small taste of our island hospitality and culture when they were in Brisbane,” Crichton said. He also revealed that Alex and his head trainer, Plinio Cruz, are honorary brothers.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira defended his championship at UFC 303 against Jiri Prochazka. The champion won his fourth straight bout owing to a terrific kick at the beginning of the second round. Pereira received a call about his match in UFC 303 when he was in Australia. Crichton was confident that Alex would win the fight.

Why did Tom Brady and Alex Pereira choose Harry Crichton?

In Samoan villages, the Chiefs are responsible for protecting the village. Harry has built a business out of this with Anton Chand and Cess Uale. Their motto is Fa'amalumalu o aiga, which translates to a shelter or protects your family.

“We look after our village; we look after our people, and that's the name of our company,” Crichton said. Brady didn’t interact much with Crichton. Brady asked about the growth of AFL and cricket in Australia. Harry was more involved in the scene with Pereira.