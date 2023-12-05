UFC fans think GTA 6 protagonists are based on Sean Strickland and Nina Drama as Rockstar Games releases official trailer

After much anticipation, game developer Rockstar has released the official trailer for the latest installment in their massively popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series. This highly successful open-world game franchise is unveiling its sixth edition with GTA 6, slated to be the biggest GTA yet. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details on the new game.

The last installment, Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5), was released in 2013 to widespread popularity that continues today. GTA 6 is now set to launch in 2025 and will be set in Vice City, the same location and map used in the classic GTA: Vice City game.

GTA 6 will feature three protagonists, including the series' first-ever female lead character. This groundbreaking move has generated excitement online, with fans applauding Rockstar's efforts to expand representation within the bestselling franchise.

UFC fans are also getting in on the fun, drawing comparisons between GTA 6 characters and real-life UFC fighters.

One trailer scene depicting a fiery man in a car is sparking associations with hotheaded UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Additionally, Lucia, one of GTA 6's main protagonists, is being paired with MMA interviewer Nina Nunes for her fierce style.

A Twitter/X user by the name of Saavi expressed, “No way Sean Strickland in GTA 6.”

Another fan by the username BlueCornerMMA posted a picture of the character and Sean Strickland side by side and expressed, “Sean Strickland is the main character in GTA 6, Astonishing come up! Perfect fit! Avoids the cover curse! Truly remarkable.”

All you need to about Nina Drama and Sean Strickland’s friendship

Sean Strickland is the current UFC middleweight champion. Tarzan is best known for his American humor and straightforward trash-talking. On the other hand, social media star Nina Maria became famous in the MMA community for her entertaining interviews with UFC fighters.

Nina and Strickland have collaborated a couple of times. And fans love their bond and how they troll each other. Nina Drama’s most viewed interviews are with Sean Strickland.

Both now occasionally hang out. Nina recently posted a video of her alongside Sean Strickland playing shooting.

