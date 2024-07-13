UFC Fight Night: Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez Fight Card - Where to Watch, Date, and More

UFC is gearing up to host a massive fight night event after hosting the spectacular UFC 303 pay-per-view; the UFC 303 was a rollercoaster ride for the company as the event was built around the return of former UFC two divisional champion Notorious Conor McGregor.

At UFC 303, Conor McGregor was all set to lock horns with the sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in the main event at the welterweight weight division.



Unfortunately, Conor McGregor and his team pulled themselves out of the UFC 303 premium live event after Mystic Mac injured his toe in the sparring session; he was preparing for his return bout.

Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira agreed to step in on short notice of two weeks and successfully defended and retained his championship.



Now, UFC is all set with its special card featuring two top women flyweight contenders. Number sixth-ranked flyweight fighter Rose Namajunas is all set to lock horns with a promising contender of division number eleven-ranked UFC women flyweight fighter Tracy Cortez.

Initially, the showdown was scheduled between Rose Namajunas and Maycee Barber in the main event of the fight night. But Maycee Barber pulled herself out, and Tracy Cortez got an opportunity to cash in and main event the fight night and jump up the rankings.

The drama didn't end here. At weight-ins, Tracy Cortez missed making weight with one point. Tracy Cortez went backstage to make weight and cropped off her hair. Finally, she made weight and seemed pretty emotional.

When is UFC Fight Night: Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez Fight

The women's flyweight stunner UFC Fight Night Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez will take place this weekend, July 13, 2024, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, United States.

UFC Fight Night: Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez Full Match Card

Main Event

Main Event - Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez

Co-Main Event - Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov

Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa

Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage

Prelims

Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline

Montel Jackson vs. Da'Mon Blackshear

Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova

Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski

Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers

Where to watch UFC Fight Night: Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez

UFC enthusiasts are excited to watch UFC Fight Night: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez and are looking for ways to witness the chaotic event and the rise of women's mixed martial arts matches. Fans can watch the fight on their regional UFC streaming partners, which differ from region to region. Here is a compilation of some of the most important areas and their official UFC streaming partners.

United States:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews

- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

United Kingdom:

- Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT on TNT Sports

- Prelim Card: 1 a.m. GMT on TNT Sports

- Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS and TNT Sports

Canada:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

