UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia Purse and Salaries: How Much Did Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov Make for Their Main Event Fight?

UFC hosted its first UFC Fight Night event in Saudi Arabia. The show was an absolute banger, starting with Johnny Walker vs Volkan Oezdemir’s match. Volkan showcased his high-level striking prowess and managed to score a scary knockout in the round of the match-up, sending Walker to the canvas in frightening fashion.

The next match-up on the card was one of the most anticipated matches on the card between the rising prospect, one-eyed undefeated Dagestani fighter Sharaputdin Magomedov against Antonio Trocoli, who accepted the fight on the shortest notice. Sharaputdin Magomedov lived up to the hype and managed to knock out Trocoli in the third round of the match-up.

Initially, the main event match of the Fight Night was between undefeated middleweight star Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Unfortunately, just a week before the extravaganza, Khamzat Chimaev had to pull himself out of the main event picture due to a violent illness. Some previous report suggests he was suffering from food poisoning.

UFC middleweight contender from Dagestan, Ikram Aliskerov, accepted the notice fight and gambled on himself. In the main event, Ikram and Robert Whittaker locked horns, and in under one minute, The Reaper showcased the levels and knocked out Ikram Aliskerov with a vicious uppercut.

Overall, the first-ever Saudi Arabia UFC Fight Night was a spectacle. Fight fans are wondering how much money main event fighter former champion Robert Whittaker and daring Dagestani fighter Ikram Aliskerov had made for their short-notice middleweight fight.

As per reports by NyFights, Robert Whittaker is back on track and has extended his win streak to three wins after sending Ikram Aliskerov to the shadow realms in the very first round.

Whittaker has expectedly made $500k for his main event fight, and additionally, The Reaper was awarded a $50k bonus for scoring vicious knockout and living up to the hype.

On the other hand, Degastani daredevil Ikram Aliskerov has estimatedly earned a whooping amount of $250,000. Fans are wishing Ikram a speedy recovery. He has faced a second loss in his UFC career and the first UFC loss.

The career of Ikram has just kicked off, and he has earned the respect of fight fans differently and showcased that he has a fighter's heart.

UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov result

The first-ever Saudi Arabia UFC was a mega-success even after the major bumps in the build of the card. All matches on the card were a rollercoaster ride. Fight fans witnessed some of the most chilling knockouts that can be ranked in the best knockouts of the year list. Here are the compilations of matches and the results.

Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov

Result: via KO (punches)

time: R1, 1:49

Alexander Volkov vs Sergei Pavlovich

Result: via unanimous decision

Time: All three rounds

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Result: via unanimous decision

Time: All three rounds

Shara Magomedov vs Antonio Trocoli

Result: via KO (punches)

Time: R3, 2:27

Volkan Oezdemir vs Johnny Walker

Result: via KO (punches)

Time: R1, 2:28

Prelims Card

Nasrat Haqparast vs Jared Gordon

Result: via split decision

Time: All rounds

Felipe Lima vs Muhammad Naimov

Result: via submission (rear-naked choke)

Time: (R3, 1:15)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Nicolas Dalby

Result: via split decision

Time: All rounds

Muin Gafurov vs Kyung Ho Kang

Result: via unanimous decision

Time: All rounds

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs Brendson Ribeiro

Result: via majority decision

Time: All rounds

Chang Ho Lee vs Xiao Long

Result: via split decision

Time: All round

