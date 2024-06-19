UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia Reddit Stream: How to Watch Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov?

This month has been an absolute rollercoaster ride for UFC and fight fans after major changes and pullouts from massive fights weeks ahead of the event.

Undefeated UFC middleweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to face former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunately, the undefeated Khamzat Chimave pulled out of the fight against Whittaker. UFC CEO revealed that Borz had to pull himself out of the battle as he was severely ill ahead of his fight and was hospitalized.

Khamzat Chimaev pulling himself out of the event was a major shake-up for the event and UFC. The company reportedly approached multiple big names in the middleweight division. In the end, Dagestani mixed martial artist Ikram Aliskerov accepted the short-notice fight.

With Ikram Aliskerov stepping in place of Khamzat Chimeav, the stakes are now even higher for these fighters. Ikram Aliskerov will give his hundred percent to defeat the former UFC middleweight champion for a quick climb in ranking and create a buzz around his name with an impressive short-notice win against former champion Robert Whittaker.

On the other hand, Robert Whittaker’s pride will be on the line if he loses to an unranked fighter and that would be a massive setback for The Reaper.

UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 22, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Can you watch UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov for free?

Fight fans defiantly don’t want to miss the action and unpredictable chaos on the UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia card, with some of the most skillful fighters featured on the card such as former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Ikram Aliskerov, Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, Johnny Walker, Volkan Oezdemir, Kelvin Gastelum, Daniel Rodriguez, Sharabutdin Magomedov, Joilton Lutterbach, Muhammad Naimov, Melsik Baghdasaryan, and more.

Fans often look for ways to catch all action for free on third-party social media platforms like Reddit, Facebook, and more.

Unfortunately, fight fans won't be able to see major UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia or any other UFC events on pay-per-view on third-party platforms like Reddit. Streaming any of UFC's shows on any platform other than the official partner is against the copyright clause of both Reddit and UFC.

However, Fight fans can watch the prelims card of the UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia for free on the official YouTube channel of UFC, but to watch the main card, one must have a subscription to their regional streaming UFC partner. Here is the compilation of some important regions and their official streaming partner and details.

United States:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews

- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

United Kingdom:

- Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT on TNT Sports

- Prelim Card: 1 a.m. GMT on TNT Sports

- Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS and TNT Sports

Canada:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

