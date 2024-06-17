UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov Fight Card - Where to Watch, Date, and More

This year has been exciting and entertaining for fight fans and profitable for the UFC. The company has hosted multiple big fights, including Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje, and many more.

Recently, the company hosted the special UFC 302 pay-per-view where the reigning UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter, Islam Makhachev, defended his championship strap against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

After the mega-success of the UFC 302 pay-per-view, the UFC is now planning to host an international Fight Night event in Saudi Arabia.

Initially, undefeated middleweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to face former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the five-round fight. The match was considered an important matchup for the future of the middleweight division.

Unfortunately, the main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker got canceled after Chimaev pulled himself out of the main event fight.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Khamzat Chimaev had to pull out due to a severe injury. UFC middleweight contender Ikram Aliskerov stepped in on short notice to face Robert Whittaker.

When is UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov

Even after undefeated UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev pulled himself out of the main event match against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, the card looks spectacular, with Ikram Aliskerov stepping in on a short notice.

Advertisement

If, by any chance, Ikram Aliskerov manages to win the match against Robert Whittaker, he will make a huge wave within the middleweight division and can quickly climb up the ranks to a championship match-up.

On the other hand, if Robert Whittaker manages to secure a win against Ikram Aliskerov, he will again be in line to earn a championship shot and potentially reclaim his lost championship strap.

The UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 22, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

United States:

Main Card: 3 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)

Prelim Card: 12 p.m. ET on ESPNews

Early Prelims: 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

United Kingdom:

Main Card: 8 p.m. BST

Prelim Card: 5 p.m. BST

Early Prelims: 3 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Canada:

Main Card: 3 p.m. ET on SportsNet

Prelim Card: 12 p.m. ET on SportsNet

Advertisement

Early Prelims: 3 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov match card

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov Middleweight Fight Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov Heavyweight Fight Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight Fight Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight Fight Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Joilton Lutterbach Middleweight Fight Muhammad Naimov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight Fight

Prelims

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro Light Heavyweight Fight Farid Basharat vs. Montel Jackson Bantamweight Fight Abu Azaitar vs. Denis Tiuliulin Middleweights Fight Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby Welterweight Fight Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon Lightweight Fight Kang Kyung-ho vs. Muin Gafurov Bantamweight Fight Xiao Long vs. Lee Chang-ho Bantamweight Fight

Where to Watch UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia

Fight fans are highly excited to witness the UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia card this weekend and are looking for ways to watch this must-see chaotic event. Fans can watch the UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov card on their regional UFC streaming partners.

Advertisement

Streaming partners differ from region to region. Here is a compilation of some of the most important areas and their official UFC streaming partners:

United States:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews

- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

United Kingdom:

- Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT on TNT Sports

- Prelim Card: 1 a.m. GMT on TNT Sports

- Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS and TNT Sports

Canada:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

ALSO READ: Is Khamzat Chimaev Retiring from UFC Amid Series of Health Issues? Find Out